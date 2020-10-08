Wait a sec … Jordyn Woods and her new boyfriend, Karl Anthony-Towns, were spotted enjoying a dinner date at Malibu hotspot Nobu on Wednesday, October 7 — but the up-and-coming actress seemed to have her mind on the Tristan Thompson cheating scandal she was a part of in February 2019.

The 23-year-old rocked a black face mask that read, “I don’t need your situation,” as the starlet exited the venue alongside her new man, 24, after their meal. You might recall that now-infamous phrase from Jordyn’s tell-all interview with family friend Jada Pinkett-Smith on her series, Red Table Talk, in the days following the bombshell news. “I never was trying to steal someone’s man. I don’t need your situation,” she told the matriarch at the time.

The model seemed unbothered while rocking an orange bodycon dress and holding a matching orange Hermes Birkin bag along with her sassy face mask selection. The basketball player also wore an orange T-shirt (we love a matching couple!) and a white face mask. Despite the fact that Jordy’s mom, Elizabeth Woods, once slammed fan-made merch using the quote, it seems the influencer and her mama have changed their tune.

In February 2019, Jordyn made headlines after she made out with Khloé Kardashian‘s boyfriend and the father of her child, True Thompson, after a night of partying. The incident took place after enjoying time at SHOREbar when the group migrated to a friend’s house to keep the party going. Prior to his transgression with Jordyn, Tristan, 29, was photographed flirting with other women while his Keeping Up With the Kardashians star girlfriend was nine months pregnant with their daughter, to whom she gave birth in April 2018.

The makeout session was the last straw for Khloé and Tristan, who broke up immediately following the news. The pair got back together in July 2020 after months of successful coparenting — but Jordyn is still reflecting on the “very dark place” she was in after the scandal with “no one to talk to” after the demise of her friendship with Khlo’s sister, Kylie Jenner.

“You take everything you think you know for a whole decade, the people you think you know, the life you think you know, everything that you’ve grown up doing and you take it all away from someone. I didn’t even know how to feel,” the Sacrifice star told Natalie Manuel Lee on the Hillsong YouTube channel on September 27.

Jordyn added, “It’s easy to beat yourself up over things you could’ve done differently, but you can’t hold on to what you could’ve or should’ve done. You just have to accept what actually happened and then you can let it go. I think that letting go of shame is learning how to accept what’s happened.”