Jordyn Woods and her boyfriend, Karl-Anthony Towns, set the record straight about rumors that he cheated on her and even teased an engagement six months after making their relationship Instagram official.

The socialite, 23, shut down speculation Karl-Anthony was ever unfaithful after a series of screenshots circulated online alleging that he was direct messaging another woman on Instagram behind Jordyn’s back in December 2020.

Courtesy of Jordyn Woods

“People really be praying [for] your downfall,” Jordyn vented about the shocking accusations in a series of tweets, later posting, “So crazy how someone can make fake screenshots and send it to blogs and y’all believe it.” Kylie Jenner’s former BFF added, “My relationship is more than solid, and I put that on everything.”

Jordyn laughed off the messages going viral and told her followers the NBA player, 25, “doesn’t even talk like that.” The up-and-coming actress pointed out she usually refrains from addressing rumors publicly, but felt she had to speak up this time because the claims were taking aim at her boyfriend’s “character.”

“And to the person who started this rumor … WE SEEE YOU SIS … since you wanna be seen SO BAD. God see you too,” Jordyn continued. “God forbid you [look] a little too happy on the [timeline].”

The FrstPlace founder and her man showed they were a united front when she reposted a tweet from the Minnesota Timberwolves baller about the ordeal. “A lot of goofies out here with photoshop skills,” Karl-Anthony wrote with a laughing emoji.

Courtesy Jordyn Woods/Instagram

Minutes later, the center followed up with another message hinting at his plans to propose. “So, I got the baddest girl in the game and you think I’m gonna waste my energy with anyone else,” it read. “Gtfoh! Same haters we got now are gonna be the same ones we have when I put that ring on her finger.”

Jordyn previously gushed over her beau and explained how their platonic relationship evolved into something romantic. “We have been friends for a long time,” she told Extra in September 2020. “Naturally, we both connected about losing a parent at a very young age. So, it was a very organic relationship that we’d been best friends for a while.”

The couple made it clear they are still going strong!