Where is Jordan Wenner today? The Pennsylvania native is best known for his stint on seasons 1 and 2 of MTV’s Teen Mom 2 as Kailyn Lowry‘s boyfriend after her split from ex Jo Rivera. Keep scrolling to find out what he’s up to now!

As fans recall, Kailyn was part of the original cast of Teen Mom 2 spinoff after appearing on season 2 of 16 and Pregnant. When she made her reality TV debut, Kail was pregnant and expecting baby No. 1 with her boyfriend at the time, Jo.

Kail and Jo’s relationship quickly went south after they welcomed son Isaac in January 2010. The stress of becoming new parents in their teens led to constant fights, and they broke up. But since Kailyn was living with Jo at his family’s home, it caused an awkward situation.

Jo’s parents, Janet and Eddie, told Kailyn she was more than welcomed to continue living in their home in a room in their basement with Isaac rent-free while she went to school and worked and cared for their grandson. While working at a local Sports Authority athletic retail store, Kailyn met Jordan and their friendship quickly blossomed into a romance.

Kail and Jordan started dating, and even though she and Jo were broken up, he and his family were upset after learning Kail was “in a relationship” via Facebook. Jo, Eddie and Janet confronted Kailyn about her boyfriend and insisted that if she wanted to keep living at their home, she would have to follow their rules and not have a boyfriend.

The Pride Over Pity author broke it off with Jordan, but eventually found a program that helped young single mothers like herself find affordable housing in her area. She moved out of Jo’s family’s house and got back together with Jordan. The couple dated for a year from 2010 to 2011 until Kailyn admitted to cheating on Jordan with Jo.

YouTube

In her 2014 book, Kailyn revealed what ultimately led to her cheating scandal and why she no longer wanted to be with Jordan. She claimed Jordan was “developing a fan base of his own.” After appearing on MTV, Jordan was being contacted by supportive fans, but she alleged: “Some girls took it to a level I wasn’t comfortable with and Jordan was a little too friendly for my liking.”

Kailyn claimed one female fan reached out to Jordan and told her she wanted to move in with him, which upset her. “After such a solid year together, I was disappointed that Jordan had become so caught up in the attention that the show had brought him. I don’t think he had any real intention of going through with this move, but at the time I couldn’t help but leap to conclusions. I really loved him so the betrayal stung,” she wrote.

Jordan has since moved on. According to his social media, he proposed to his longtime girlfriend in December 2019. The engaged couple shares a daughter, whom they welcomed in August 2018.

As for Kailyn, she went on to marry Javi Marroquin in September 2012. They welcomed son Lincoln together in November 2013. Javi and Kailyn divorced in 2016. She went on to date Chris Lopez, and the exes welcomed sons Lux in 2017 and Creed in 2020 during their on-again, off-again relationship.