Jon Gosselin and daughter Hannah Gosselin revealed that they have lost more than 75 pounds between them.

Amid their health journey, Jon, 47, has lost more than 50 pounds, and Hannah, 20, has shed 25 pounds. “I feel great,” she told Entertainment Tonight about her weight loss. “I’m really happy.”

The father-daughter duo explained that they lost the weight by working with Dan Holtz at the Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center. They both started taking a base semaglutide, and Jon underwent several CellSound treatments and began treating his low testosterone.

Additionally, both Jon and Hannah started to eat better and exercise regularly. They now follow a high-protein diet that consists of protein shakes, bars, fiber, lean meats and fish. The former Jon and Kate Plus 8 stars have also limited the pasta they eat and soda they drink, while they are actively avoiding fast food.

It’s clear that they’re happy with their results. “When I put on my pair of shorts that I wore two years ago I danced around my room. I was so happy. It was the best feeling ever,” Hannah shared. “You probably would not have caught me in a swimsuit last summer. I don’t even think I went to the beach. I have been spending my whole summer at the pool, at the beach, out with my friends. It really is a confidence booster to know that you look in the mirror and you’re happy with the way that you look.”

Jon also added that his “confidence level” has improved amid his weight loss journey. “I work out at the beach and sometimes I don’t wear a shirt because it’s 100 degrees outside now,” he said.

“Before I would just sweat through it, now [I take it off]. I have these things called abs. They just appeared.”

Now that they have seen results, Jon and Hannah are in the process of “weaning [themselves] off of [the semaglutide] and actively changing [their] lives.”

While Jon and Hannah were able to lean on each other during their health journeys, they also received support from his girlfriend, Stephanie Lebo, and her boyfriend, Lennon Johnson.

Hannah explained that she and Lennon go to the gym together and take his dog on walks. Meanwhile, Jon said his transformation has made him consider proposing to Stephanie, 37.

“I’m really comfortable right now and now I have my routine,” he told the outlet. “I’ve been ready for a long time, I just want it very perfect and things to be in place … I’ve just never been in a relationship that was so easy.”

Courtesy of Jon Gosselin/Instagram

Jon – who rose to fame starring on Jon & Kate Plus 8 with his ex-wife, Kate Gosselin, and their eight kids – has been open about his fluctuating weight in the past. He previously explained in February that he “got complacent with [his] health” as he grew more comfortable in his relationship with Stephanie.

“I’m in a comfortable relationship. I love my girlfriend, Stephanie. We just eat whatever we want, do whatever,” he told Entertainment Tonight about his mindset when he gained 35 pounds.

The former reality star also admitted that his lifestyle as a DJ contributed to his weight gain. “It’s the nighttime lifestyle,” he explained. “I just kind of, like, gained weight. It just kind of happened.”