He’s got skills — beyond the DJ booth! Jon Gosselin‘s girlfriend, Colleen Conrad, gushed over his home-cooked meal on Instagram, and it sounded delicious. “Jon is cooking tonight! Grilled bruschetta salmon with sautéed green beans!” she captioned the album. Yum.

Of course, fans couldn’t help but rave over their dinner in the comments. “Looks amazing. I wanna try it!” one person wrote of the former Jon and Kate Plus 8 star’s creation. Another added, “Yummy,” while a third chimed in, “Looking happy and healthy Jon!”

The 42-year-old recently got candid about his ex-wife, Kate Gosselin, on the Dr. Oz Show, alleging that “fame and money” played a part in their demise. “Fame’s different only because fame … things are given to you. You’re held to a higher standard. You’re put on a pedestal … the attention, it’s almost like a drug,” he said of the mother of his children in an exclusive clip obtained by In Touch. “Like an addiction. And once you have that, and that lifestyle, you can see certain tendencies in people. It just … it feeds and feeds and feeds.”

The former couple welcomed their first two kids, twins Cara and Mady, in October 2000 and Kate, 44, later famously gave birth to sextuplets — Hannah, Leah, Alexis, Joel, Aaden and Collin — in 2004. The two split in 2009, and Jon was previously under a gag order that kept him from talking about their relationship drama too extensively. Now, however, he has the ability to talk freely about their marriage.

As for his relationship with Colleen? They’re in no rush to get engaged. “We just look at each other like ‘Eh.’ Because we’re both divorced so … Is there a point? We love each other,” Jon told In Touch exclusively at the Victoria’s Voice event presented by the Victoria Siegel Foundation and Greenspoon Marder LLP at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino on October 25. “We’re committed to each other,” he added.

