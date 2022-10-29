Saying how he really feels. Jon & Kate Plus 8 alum Jon Gosselin “isn’t surprised” by ex-wife Kate Gosselin’s reality TV return on Fox’s Special Forces, a source exclusively tells In Touch.

“Reality TV is her bread and butter, and this show is no different,” an insider close to Jon, 45, tells In Touch.

In the new reality series, which premieres on January 4, Kate, 47, will compete against a cast of 15 other celebrities as they are put to the ultimate test as they endure training and grueling challenges pulled from the military’s actual Special Forces selection process.

“Jon is also not surprised it’s been such a challenge for her,” the source continues, noting that Kate would previously avoid “any type of hardcore workout.”

The star-studded cast includes Jamie Lynn Spears, Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore, Bachelorette alum Hannah Brown, Olympian Gus Kenworthy, actress Beverley Mitchell, NFL star Danny Amendola, Spice Girls singer Mel B, celebrity chef Tyler Florence, former NBA champ Dwight Howard, singer Montell Jordan, Olympic gymnast Nastia Liukin, soccer player Carli Lloyd, retired baseball player Mike Piazza, Dr. Drew Pinsky and former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci.

While the source close to Jon says he “hasn’t watched the show,” the insider adds, “He was told she was crying a lot and his response was, ‘I’m not sure what she expected, clearly this show is no Dancing with the Stars!’”

Unlike traditional competition shows, there are no eliminations or votes during the process. The 16 celebrities appearing in the debut season must simply fight for survival as the only goal is “to last ten days without quitting” according to the teaser for the series.

In the two-minute clip for the upcoming series, the TLC alum is seen sitting at a table with no makeup, hair disheveled as a bag is pulled off of her head. She is next shown walking across a tightrope as someone shouts, “Do not give up.” Other extreme obstacles include being submerged in a vehicle with water and driving through explosions and gunshots.

This marks Kate’s first return to reality TV since her show, Kate Plus Date, which ran for one season in 2019. Prior to Kate and Jon’s 2009 divorce, the pair rose to fame when their show premiered in 2007. Jon & Kate Plus 8 documented their lives as parents to eight kids — twins Cara and Maddy and sextuplets Aaden, Alexis, Collin, Hannah, Joel and Leah.

Following the pair’s split, the show was renamed Kate Plus 8 and remained on the air until 2017.