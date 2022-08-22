Feuding exes. Jon Gosselin and Kate Gosselin are not on speaking terms and don’t communicate “at all,” a source exclusively tells In Touch.

“They communicate through their attorneys and it’s been that way for years,” the insider shares. “The only time they ever see each other is in court.”

Jon, 45, and Kate, 47, were married from 1999 until 2009. The exes share twin daughters, Mady and Cara, 21, as well as sextuplets Hannah, Collin, Leah, Joel, Alexis and Aedan, 18.

Despite splitting over a decade ago, the former couple had continued to fight over the years. In March 2018, Jon filed a complaint against Kate in which he alleged that she “stole” more than $100,000 from their children’s trust fund, a source told In Touch on August 18. Jon and Kate previously created a trust account for all of their eight kids with the intention of keeping their earnings from TV appearances and social events safe for the children until they turned 18.

However, Jon claimed in his filing that he noticed a sum of over $100,000 was missing from the account when he gained custody of Hannah and Collin in 2018.

In the documents, the nurse reportedly acknowledged that she withdrew $50,000 from the children’s trust two times. However, Kate claimed she just “borrowed” the money to “survive.” She then added that it was necessary to “meet her and the children’s expenses.” Later that year, the former Kate Plus 8 star purchased a $750,000 lakeside home in North Carolina.

Additionally, Kate admitted in her testimony that she had borrowed money from a corporation that she jointly owned with her kids to furnish her new home, claiming that she did not earn any income in 2019.

In 2021, the judge ruled in favor of Jon, reportedly citing that there was “no evidence of repayment” on Kate’s part or that she did not earn any income that year. She was then reportedly found to be in contempt of court and was ordered to pay $1,500 in attorney’s fees to her former husband in the case.

The drama continued when the IRS confirmed that Kate owes over $150,000 in failed child support.

“I have no knowledge of her taking money from the trust fund,” attorney Richard J. Puleo exclusively told In Touch on August 22. “I can attest Kate has impeccable integrity; I can’t say the same for Jon Gosselin.”

On August 20, a source exclusively told In Touch that Hannah and Collin were hurt by their mother’s actions.

“The kids in Jon’s custody, Hannah and Collin, are aware of what’s gone on,” the insider said. “They feel terrible about it.”

The siblings “expected to get some money in their bank accounts, and it had been drained.” The source continued, “She took it from all the kids. These kids deserve better.”

“The kids worked very hard throughout their life,” the insider continued. “They didn’t choose to go on the show; that was the life that was chosen for them.”