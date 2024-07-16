Johnny Depp‘s still got it when it comes to attracting women. He’s been linked to Yulia Vlasova, and fans want to know more about her.

Are Johnny Depp and Yulia Vlasova Dating?

“It’s casual,” a source tells In Touch about Johnny and Yulia’s romance on July 16, 2024. The insider says she’s not his “girlfriend” and that “they see each other here and there.”

What Does Yulia Vlasova Do for a Living?

Yulia is primarily a model according to her Instagram page. However, she’s also an entrepreneur. Her bio links to her She Studio based out Prague in the Czech Republic, where Yulia lists herself as an “International makeup artist” with talents in “makeup and hairstyling.”

The page features plenty of videos and photos of Yulia’s work, with models showing off their glam looks. For makeup, she favors brands such as Bobbi Brown, Dior and Chanel.

Courtesy of Yulia Vlasova/Instagram

In one post, Yulia told followers that her “top 5” favorite makeup products are Bobbi Brown under eye corrector, Charlotte Tilbury beautiful skin foundation, Tom Ford lip color matte lipstick, Dior Diorshow mascara and Dior Backstage face palette.

How Long Have Johnny Depp and Yulia Vlasova Known Each Other?

The two met at the 55th Karlovy Vary International Film Festival in Prague in August 2021, The Daily Mail reported. The pair were spotted hanging out together again in the city in July 2022, when Johnny was in town performing with his late pal, guitarist Jeff Beck. Yulia even posted a selfie kissing the Pirates of the Caribbean star on the cheek following the concert.

In an Instagram Q&A with fans in early 2024, Yulia was asked who her “favorite actor” was. She responded, “JD. He is a man who is incredibly talented and inspiring,” while showing a photo of their hands on each other’s legs.

The pair were most recently photographed looking cozy while flying out of a London heliport together on July 11, 2024.

Courtesy of Yulia Vlasova/Instagram

When Was Johnny Depp’s Last Relationship?

Johnny began dating his Rum Diary costar Amber Heard in 2012. The pair married in 2015, but split in May 2016 after she accused the Black Mass actor of domestic violence in court papers. Their divorce was finalized in January 2017.

The City of Lies star sued his ex-wife for $50 million in 2019, accusing her of defamation stemming from a 2018 Washington Post op-ed titled “I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath.” Johnny went on to accuse Amber of assault and she countersued him.

The trial began in April 2022 in Fairfax, Virgina, and fans were riveted watching the live court proceedings. A seven-person jury determined that Amber defamed Johnny in a verdict reached on June 1, 2022.

MICHAEL REYNOLDS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Johnny was awarded $10 million in damages, while Amber won three counts of her defamation claims and was awarded $2 million in damages. The Aquaman star announced she settled her case against Johnny in December 2022.

“Six years ago, my life, the life of my children, the lives of those closest to me, and also, the lives of the people who for many, many years have supported and believed in me were forever changed. All in the blink of an eye,” Johnny said after the verdict.

He continued, “False, very serious and criminal allegations were levied at me via the media, which triggered an endless barrage of hateful content, although no charges were ever brought against me. It had already traveled around the world twice within a nanosecond and it had a seismic impact on my life and my career. And six years later, the jury gave me my life back.”