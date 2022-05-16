Even though two new films in Disney’s mega-lucrative Pirates of the Caribbean franchise are on the horizon, Johnny Depp, who has played Captain Jack Sparrow throughout the series, won’t be part of the movies. Here’s the new details on the upcoming flicks in the series.

Johnny Depp Has Been Dropped From the New Films … for Now

Even though he helped make the franchise the massive success that it is, Johnny will not be back according to producer Jerry Bruckheimer. “We’re talking to Margot Robbie. We are developing two Pirates scripts — one with her, one without,” he told The Sunday Times on May 15, 2022. On the subject of Johnny returning, Jerry replied, “Not at this point. The future is yet to be decided.” Johnny had starred in all six of the Pirates films, with the most recent one being 2017’s Dead Men Tell No Tales.

Margot’s Pirates Film Is Already in Development

Her female-driven Pirates movie was announced in 2020. The Oscar-nominated actress will serve as executive producer, as well as star in the film. Christina Hodson, who wrote the screenplay for Margot’s Birds of Prey movie, is working on the script for her new Pirates project.

Johnny Had Been Scheduled to Return to the Franchise

The actor is battling ex-wife Amber Heard in court in a $50 million defamation lawsuit stemming from her accusations of domestic abuse, of which Johnny has vehemently denied. Amber penned a 2018 op-ed for the Washington Post after their 2016 divorce where she wrote, “Then two years ago, I became a public figure representing domestic abuse, and I felt the full force of our culture’s wrath for women who speak out.” Without naming Johnny, she continued, “I had the rare vantage point of seeing, in real time, how institutions protect men accused of abuse.”

Johnny’s agent, Jack Whigham, testified in the defamation trial that the actor was on track to star in and receive $22.5 million for the next Pirates installment. But he claimed that Disney allegedly decided to go “in a different direction” after Amber’s op-ed was published.

Johnny Wanted to Continue in the Iconic Role He Originated

During the trial, the actor told the court, “My feeling was that these characters should be able to have their proper goodbye, as it were.” He explained, “A franchise can only last for so long, and there’s a way to end a franchise like that, and I thought that the characters deserved to have their way out, to end the franchise on a very good note. I planned on continuing until it was time to stop.”