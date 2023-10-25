John Stamos opened up about his marriage to ex-wife Rebecca Romijn during an appearance on Sirius XM’s The Howard Stern Show.

In the interview, the Full House alum said that as Rebecca, 50, found more and more success, he stopped prioritizing his own work.

“I loved her and I thought she was super talented. So I was happy to do that,” John, 60, said of helping Rebecca’s career take off. “But I forgot about my own stuff. She was taking off and I just wasn’t paying attention to mine. And it wasn’t her fault.”

Still, the actor admitted that the disparity made him feel “emasculated” in their marriage, which lasted from 1998 until their split in 2004. Their divorce was finalized in 2005.

“I mean, you know, you just get wrapped up in these things,” John added. “I said ‘You know what? I’ve had enough fame, I’m okay. Let’s put the spotlight on her.’ And I loved watching it. I think that she outgrew me.”

He also recalled that at the time, he was giving everything in his life “50, 60 percent” of his effort. “’Well, my 50% is better than you know 99% of the people out there,” he said of his thought process at the time. “I don’t have to give it all.’”

“I didn’t work on anything. I didn’t work as hard as I should at anything,” he continued, noting that his “career and my life would have been a lot better” if he had shown more effort in his work and marriage.

John revealed more about his relationship with Rebecca in his memoir If You Would Have Told Me.

In the book, the Grandfathered star revealed that he requested that he be the one to file for divorce since “the press is already shading the split as ‘Rebecca Romijn, movie star, superstar, has finally dumped the ex-teen idol.'”

He also wrote that he and Rebecca haven’t seen each other since meeting in 2005 to discuss the terms of their divorce.

“We had promised each other that we would spend some time together after today, but we don’t,” he recalled. “This will be the last time I ever see her. We will not cross paths again, we will not run into each other at events. This is the end.”

The actor went on to say that it took him a “long time” to move on from the relationship because he had “more and more blame and anger toward her.”

In an October interview with People, John talked about moving on from these feelings. “In my mind back then, she was the Devil, and I just hated her,” he explained, adding, “Maybe I was as much to blame as her.”