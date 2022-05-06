Though John Stamos and ex-wife Rebecca Romijn are both married to other people now, the former spouses were once one of Hollywood’s hottest couples.

John, 58, and supermodel Rebecca, 49, first got together after he watched her walk the runway at the 1994 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. Their whirlwind romance began after a date to Disneyland, one of John’s favorite places. After three years of dating, he proposed on Christmas Eve 1997 and the two wed at the Beverly Hills Hotel on September 19, 1998.

During their marriage, Rebecca transitioned from supermodel to actress and landed her first major role in 2000’s X-Men playing Mystique. She went on to reprise her role in the film’s three sequels.

The two shocked fans as they announced their split in April 2004. “The split is amicable, and they have asked that the media please respect their privacy regarding this situation during this difficult time,” the couple’s publicist, Lewis Kay, said at the time.

According to John, however, the pair had been living apart for months before their announcement.

“You know what was funny about that night, the premiere of X-Men 2,” the Full House alum told Howard Stern in May 2006, “We went to that together, but we had already been split up for like six months. I just couldn’t say anything.”

John filed for divorce from his wife of five years in August 2004 and they were legally divorced by the following March.

The Fuller House star moved on with model Caitlin McHugh and the two wed in February 2018 before welcoming their son, Billy, that April.

As for Rebecca, she moved on with actor Jerry O’Connell shortly after her divorce. The couple – who share 13-year-old twin daughters, Dolly Rebecca and Charlie Tamara – tied the knot at their Calabasas, California, home in July 2007.

“I have a lot of fond memories of [John],” Rebecca said during a May 2022 appearance on The Talk. “[There are] a lot of things about him that I miss … It’s a very hard decision to come to when you decide to end a marriage. It was heartbreaking.”

Though the exes have not interacted since their divorce, there is no bad blood.

“I’m happy for them. That’s it. Just letting go,” John told actor Justin Long during a 2021 appearance on Justin’s Life Is Short podcast. “‘God bless you guys, good for you. I’m here, you’re there.’ But it took me a long time to get to any of that.”