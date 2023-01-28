Cheering on in style! Celebrities and VIP guests including Venus Williams, Chantel Jeffries and Alix Earle enjoyed performances by world class musicians, DJs and pop icons as they celebrated the 2023 Pegasus World Cup on Saturday, January 28. Presented by Baccarat, the Pegasus World Cup is South Florida’s elite horse racing event, taking place at the Gulfstream Park Racing and Casino in front of 10,000 eager spectators.

Alexander Tamargo / Getty Images

Partnering with LIV and the Palm Tree Crew, the world cup offered fans incredible experiences only Miami, Florida, could provide, with musicians like OneRepublic and Kygo getting the party started. Hitting the stage in a surprise performance, Joe Jonas got the crowd on its feet while performing hits from his DNCE days, belting out “Cake By The Ocean” and “Dancing Feet.” To make an incredible experience that much better, the proud husband of Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner handed out bags of Rob’s Backstage Popcorn with audience members – what’s better than a salty snack and an amazing show?

As guests of the Carousel Club continued to take in the day’s events, restaurants Komodo, Papi Steak, Key Club and Gekkō kept them well fed. Indulging in Pepsi, the world cup’s official rosé Whispering Angel and Don Julio tequila, spectators were treated to only the best.