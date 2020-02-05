Get it right! Joe Giudice came under fire for a slight spelling error in daughter Milania’s name. The Real Housewives of New Jersey alum, 47, felt the wrath of the Instagram trolls when commenting on Teresa Giudice’s photo from Milania’s 14th birthday.

“Love you Millania,” Joe wrote with two L’s instead of one, followed by a red heart, red rose and four heart-eyes emojis. Although the slipup was probably an accident, several users teased him for his mistake. “You spelled her name wrong LOL,” one fan replied, while another added, “Spell her name right.”

Courtesy of Teresa Giudice / Instagram

While his error could make him appear out of the loop, Joe is a very attentive father and extremely close to Milania. “Joe loves all his daughters, but Milania holds a special spot in his heart,” a source told In Touch exclusively. “She has a lot of his feisty traits. She’s clearly a lot like her dad. They’ve always had a special bond.”

Unfortunately, Joe had to miss Milania’s birthday and “hated” not being a part of the festivities. The Italian native is currently living in his homeland of Italy while he awaits a verdict on his deportation sentence. Back in March 2019, he completed his 41-month prison sentence for mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud. But since he is not a United States citizen, he was then transferred to ICE custody. In October 2019, a judge granted his request to return to Italy until his case is concluded.

The distance hasn’t always been easy on the whole family, especially for Milania, who is “the ultimate daddy’s girl,” a source previously told In Touch. But the 14-year-old is “adjusting well,” the source added. “They may be miles apart, but Milania and Joe will always be close.”

Luckily for Joe, Milania and his other daughters — Gia, 19, Gabriella, 15, and Audriana, 10 — have paid him a few visits since his move to Italy. While the dad relishes their time together, it is never enough. He often gushes over his girls on social media and makes sure to show his love to them as much as he can from miles away.