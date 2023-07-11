Bringing the heat! Counting On alum Jinger Vuolo (née Duggar) slayed in a rebellious outfit that included ripped jeans and a tank top in a photo shared by her husband, Jeremy Vuolo.

“Summer, summer, summertime,” Jeremy, 35, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, July 11, alongside an image of Jinger, 29, sitting while posing for the camera. The 19 Kids and Counting alum wore her hair down in beach-ready waves, and she kept a pair of sunglasses on top of her head ready to have fun in the sun.

This certainly isn’t the first time that Jinger has been seen rocking pants and even skin-showing looks. Earlier this year, the former TLC personality wore a pair of green shorts and a denim jacket, which her husband proudly shared via Instagram on February 20.

“A Monday afternoon date with the lady @jingervuolo,” Jeremy captioned his post at the time.

Jinger’s bold fashion choices go against the strict dress code practices that parents Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar raised their daughters with under the patriarchal and controversial religious group, Institute in Basic Life Principles (IBLP). Jinger opened up about the experience growing up with the wardrobe regulations in her and Jeremy’s book, The Hope We Hold: Finding Peace in the Promises of God, which was released in May 2021.

Courtesy of Jeremy Vuolo/Instagram

“My mom had always dressed us girls in skirts and dresses, a standard that was taken from Deuteronomy 22:5, which says, ‘A woman shall not wear a man’s garment,’ (ESV) and I never really questioned it,” Jinger wrote in their memoir. “Modesty was a huge topic in our house, and we believed that wearing skirts instead of pants was a central part of being modest. But I wanted to discover for myself what the Bible had to say.”

The Hope We Hold wasn’t the first memoir that Jinger released over the years. Her second book, Becoming Free Indeed: My Story of Disentangling Faith From Fear, became available in January.

In Becoming Free Indeed, Jinger opened up about how she “began to question the harmful ideology of her youth and learned to embrace true freedom in Christ,” per the book’s publisher’s website.

“In her early 20s, a new family member — a brother-in-law who didn’t grow up in the same tight-knit conservative circle as Jinger — caused her to examine her beliefs,” the memoir’s description continued. “He was committed to the Bible, but he didn’t believe many of the things Jinger had always assumed were true. His influence … caused Jinger to see that her life was built on rules, not God’s Word.”

It seems that Jinger may have inspired her other siblings to seek their own beliefs. Her sister Jill Dillard (née Duggar) recently appeared in the Prime Video docuseries, Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets, which first premiered on June 2.

Shortly afterward, Jill, 32, announced that she and her husband, Derick Dillard, would be releasing their own tell-all memoir titled Counting the Cost on September 12, 2023. While the couple spoke about the controversy surrounding IBLP in the Prime Video docuseries, their book — according to the description — will focus on the “the secrets, manipulation and intimidation behind [19 Kids and Counting] that remained hidden from their fans.”