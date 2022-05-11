Looking good! Counting On alum Jinger Vuolo (née Duggar) rocked a short red dress while attending her husband Jeremy Vuolo’s graduation ceremony in Sun Valley, California.

“Jer graduated from [The Master’s Seminary] with his MDIV, and we couldn’t be more excited,” the TLC alum, 28, gushed via Instagram about her hubby’s huge accomplishment. “So proud of you, J.”

The reality TV couple looked ecstatic to be attending the ceremony on May 7 with Jeremy’s parents, Charles and Diana Vuolo. Jinger wore a sassy dress with a floral pattern and paired it with a matching crimson purse. The Pennsylvania native, 34, looked equally dapper in a grey suit for his big day. Of course, the duo’s two young children, Felicity Nicole and Evangeline Jo, were in tow to celebrate with their dad.

Jeremy received his Master’s of Divinity degree nearly three years after the couple moved to Los Angeles in 2019 so he could attend graduate school. Many fans have been wondering if the pair will relocate back to Arkansas to be near the Duggar family or stay on the West Coast.

Jinger teased that they “love L.A.” during an Instagram Q&A in 2021, adding, ‘We’ll have to see what the Lord has for us when he’s done. We’re in no rush to leave!”

While the husband and wife are getting ready to embark on a new chapter after Jeremy’s graduation, their entire love story has been a whirlwind. They were introduced through Jinger’s sister Jessa Duggar and her husband, Ben Seewald.

“I would visit the Seewalds every so often and have the chance to interact with all of the Duggars and get to know Jinger a bit,” Jeremy recalled in a blog post after his courtship with the 19 Kids and Counting alum was confirmed in June 2016. “However, it was not until months later that I began praying about the possibility of pursuing a relationship with her.”

The feeling was definitely mutual. Jinger said that she “never felt such a strong attraction to anyone” in the pair’s 2021 book, The Hope We Hold. However, Jeremy was put through the wringer to impress Jinger’s father, Jim Bob Duggar, who made his now-son-in-law complete a 50-page survey before dating his daughter.

“It was intense, but I was actually pretty eager to fill it out and say, ‘OK, look, this is a good opportunity for them to get to know me,’” the former soccer player explained to Us Weekly about the controversial survey in April 2021. “It’s tough for Mr. Duggar, man. He’s got all these girls [and] all these guys hanging around. I think if I had all those girls, I’d probably come up with a document too.”

Jeremy thought the document was “a good thing” to show that a suitor is “serious” about courting, adding, “Because we’re so in the public eye … [guys would come] with the wrong intentions of like, ‘Oh, I want to be on TV.’”

