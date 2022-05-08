Oops … She did it again! Counting On alum Jinger Duggar once again broke her family’s strict dress code – this time rocking a sporty, short romper!

Jinger, 28, was seen on a morning stroll through Calabasas, California, with husband Jeremy Vuolo in a video shared to his Instagram Story on Saturday, May 7. The former reality star was wearing a comfy short-sleeved black romper with a tie waist paired with matching black and white Nike Dunk Lows. She completed the look with a heart-shaped black crossbody purse, cute sunglasses and a casual high pony.

“I’m just afraid of snakes,” Jinger can be heard saying in the video before being spooked by another reptile.

“Whoa,” she squealed, putting her hands up and stepping back. “That’s a lizard right there!”

Jeremy, 34, can be heard offscreen asking, “Where?”

“It’s right there,” she responded, pointing to the ground. “I almost stepped on him.”

The mother of two is no stranger to straying from her family’s rules by wearing anything from skinny jeans to cut-off denim shorts, and has even been referred to as the “rebel Duggar.”

Earlier this month, she was spotted wearing a mini skirt for a golf outing.

“[Golf] was fun today,” Jinger captioned a series of Instagram photos on Wednesday, May 4. “My second time ever. Can’t wait for next time [Jeremy]”

In the first photo, the 19 Kids & Counting alum was seen lining up her iron club to a golf ball while wearing a flower print, coral tank top, a white cap, Nike sneakers and a short black skirt that landed inches above her knee.

Fans took notice of Jinger’s look and quickly flooded the comments section with praise.

“Love the fit,” one user commented. “Jinger breaking all the modesty rules, she looks great and so cute in this golf outfit!” another noted, adding, “I am so happy to see that she has become her own woman and makes her own decisions on what she wears.”

A third commenter even jokingly wrote, “I’d love to see your parents’ reaction” with a laughing emoji.

The TLC star has previously addressed her parents Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s modesty protocol in her 2021 memoir, The Hope We Told: Finding Peace with the Promises of God.

“My mom had always dressed us girls in skirts and dresses, a standard that was taken from Deuteronomy 22:5, which says, ‘A woman shall not wear a man’s garment,’” she wrote. “Modesty was a huge topic in our house, and we believed that wearing skirts instead of pants was a central part of being modest. But I wanted to discover for myself what the Bible had to say.”

“Growing up, I had a set of standards that I took as givens,” the Arkansas native added. “[But] my convictions were changing.”