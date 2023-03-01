Having her back. Jinger Duggar showed support for her older sister, Jessa Seewald, after she tragically suffered a miscarriage.

“I love you, @jessaseewald,” Jinger, 29, wrote via her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, March 1. “You are a light in a dark world.”

Jinger’s message of support follows news that Jessa suffered a heartbreaking miscarriage at the end of 2022 and underwent a dilation and curettage procedure to remove the fetus from her womb, according to WebMD.

The Counting On alum opened up about the experience on February 25 in a 19-minute YouTube video, titled “Heartbreak Over the Holidays.” In the self-shot video, Jessa talked about the concerns she had early in her pregnancy due to “spotting” and revealed her fears were confirmed at her next ultrasound when her doctor said that the baby did not “look good.”

“At that moment, I was just in complete shock. I didn’t even have words,” Jessa explained in the clip at the time, referring to the moment when she found out she lost the baby. “I just immediately started crying. … Ben was there, and he put his arms around me.”

Jessa and husband Ben Seewald became parents for the fourth time in July 2021 with the birth of their daughter Fern. The couple also have two sons, Spurgeon and Henry, as well as daughter Ivy Jane.

“Because of my history of hemorrhaging and all of that, there was concern,” she tearfully documented as she showed stills of her ultrasound on camera. “We decided to go to the hospital, get checked in there and go through the process of a D and C.”

That same day, Jessa also opened up about her changed views on birth control after initially being prohibited under the teachings of the religious organization, Institute in Basic Life Principles.

“We are not against birth control,” the mom of four explained in another YouTube video posted on February 25. “Biblically speaking, there’s no category for birth control being wrong.”

The former reality TV star revealed she and her husband “don’t have a specific number of kids they are shooting for” but are “not against preventing a pregnancy or spacing kids.”

“Ben loves kids, but his main concern is always for my health, giving me time to recover,” the 19 Kids and Counting alum continued. “So, we may have our perfect plan for perfect spacing or whatever, but it doesn’t always work out like that.”