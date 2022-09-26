True love! Real Housewives of Orange County alum Jim Edmonds married Kortnie O’Connor during a romantic Italian destination wedding.

After becoming engaged in July 2021, Jim, 52, and Kortnie, 37, officially became husband and wife when they exchanged vows on Sunday, September 26.

The ceremony was held at the Giardino del Mosaico, a 19th-century villa that’s part of the Villa d’Este, and was attended by 32 guests, according to People.

“This was truly a dream wedding in a beautiful location surrounded by some of the most important people in our lives,” the bride told the outlet. “It was more than I could have ever imagined.”

Jim added that the “best part” of their big day was officially becoming husband and wife. “I now get to spend the rest of my life with Kortnie,” the retired MLB player gushed. “For the first time in my life, I finally understand true happiness.”

Courtesy of Jim Edmonds/Instagram

For the big day, Kortnie looked gorgeous in an off-the-shoulder white gown that featured floral lace details. She completed the look by accessorizing with chunky heels and diamond chandelier earrings.

Meanwhile, the groom looked handsome while wearing a classic tuxedo for the wedding.

This marks the first marriage for Kortnie and the fourth for Jim. The former baseball player was first married to Lee Ann Horton, who died of cancer in 2015. His second marriage was with Allison Jayne Raski, which lasted from 2008 until 2014. He shares two kids with each of his first two ex-wives.

His third marriage was with Meghan King, and their relationship being documented on RHOC. The pair tied the knot in 2014 and split in 2019. They share 4-year-old twin boys, Hart and Hayes, and a 5-year-old daughter named Aspen.

Meghan, 38, is no stranger to Kortnie, as she previously had a threesome with the former couple while they were still married.

Following Meghan and Jim’s split in October 2019, she threw shade at the father of seven for moving on so quickly with Kortnie in January 2020. At the time, an insider exclusively told In Touch that Jim and Kortnie were “together 24/7” and “in love” just months after going public with their romance.

“Why does Jim have to go back to this low-hanging fruit? Can’t she go find somebody else? And just disrespectful on his part,” the former reality star said on her “Intimate Knowledge” podcast. “It’s just so hurtful. I never told anyone that I had a threesome because it just felt just like something I wasn’t proud of, and now this is the woman [he] is with and spending money on her when he can’t even come to give me the money that I need?”

While both Meghan and Jim have moved on from their marriage, the former Bravo star admitted they have a “horrible” relationship in July 2022.

“We have [a worse] relationship than we did when we split up,” Meghan shared on Caroline Stanbury‘s “Divorced Not Dead” podcast on July 13. “It’s horrible. It’s so detrimental for the kids [and] for us as individuals.”