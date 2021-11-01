Jim Bob Duggar is running for Arkansas State Senate District 7, which includes Springdale, Johnson, Goshen and Elkins in eastern Washington County, he announced in an official statement over the weekend.

The Counting On alum, 56, formerly served in the Arkansas House of Representatives for four years from 1999 to 2002, calling the state his “lifelong home” while sharing details about his political aspirations via Facebook on October 29.

“It’s where my wife, Michelle, and I have raised our 20 children. It’s where we’ve grown our small businesses,” Jim Bob continued while announcing his bid for the position. “It’s where we’ve built a life centered around our faith, family, and friends. Our family has been blessed by God in so many ways. We’ve found His love and goodness to be our source of strength in both our most joyous occasions and our darkest moments. It’s important to us to give back and to help others in every way we can. I’m running for State Senate because these are unprecedented times in our nation.”

The former 19 Kids and Counting star, who was born and raised in Springdale, reflected on his school days and attending local institutions before acquiring his real estate license and becoming a commercial real estate investor.

“Now more than ever, we need a bold voice that is pro-family, pro-business, pro-gun and pro-life,” he concluded his message alongside a photo with his spouse of 37 years. “I look forward to being your voice in the Arkansas State Senate.”

Jim Bob’s political run comes amidst the couple’s eldest son Josh Duggar’s child pornography case, which is going to trial in just a few weeks.

The judge ruling over Josh’s case previously approved his motion to extend the trial date in docs obtained by In Touch in June. His new trial date is November 30, and his pretrial conference will be on November 18.

Josh, 33, pleaded not guilty to child pornography charges after his arrest in April, and he has been living with his third-party custodians, Lacount and Maria Reber, since May and will continue doing so until the trial.

“We appreciate your continued prayers for our family at this time,” Jim Bob and Michelle, 55, told Us Weekly earlier this year. “The accusations brought against Joshua today are very serious. It is our prayer that the truth, no matter what it is, will come to light, and that this will all be resolved in a timely manner.”

Following news of his latest legal troubles, TLC canceled Counting On after 11 seasons.

The former political activist and his wife, Anna Duggar (née Keller), are currently expecting their seventh child together, joining their kids: Mackynzie, 12, Michael, 10, Marcus, 8, Meredith, 6, Mason, 4, and Maryella, 23 months.