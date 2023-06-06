Bobye Holt and Jim Holt have spoken out against the Duggars several times since the former friends had a falling out. Keep scrolling to meet the couple, find out what led them to stop being friends with the Duggars and learn about their current legal issues.

Who Are Jim and Bobye Holt?

Jim and Bobye spoke about their past relationship with the Duggars in the Prime Video documentary Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets, which premiered on June 2.

The duo, who were once good friends with Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar, have been married for decades and share 11 children. Jim and Jim Bob’s relationship goes way back after they met in middle school.

While Jim and Bobye appeared as a united front in the documentary, they have separated since it was filmed.

Are Jim and Bobye Holt Still Friends With the Duggars?

In the docuseries, Jim and Bobye explained that they began to distance themselves from the Duggars due to Josh Duggar’s molestation scandal. At the time they learned about the scandal, Josh happened to be dating Bobye and Jim’s eldest daughter.

“We’d known him since he was a baby,” Bobye said about the father of seven, while Jim then added that he regrets ever being a part of the family’s television presence.

“March 30, 2003, when we found out, I went out to the field and just bawled,” Jim recalled about discovering Josh’s past. “He had apparently been doing it since the age of 12, but we found out about it when he was 15.”

Bobye claimed that they confronted Jim Bob and Michelle about Josh’s actions, though the Duggar matriarch said they wouldn’t tell the Holt family about her son’s past until after he and their daughter were married.

Michelle’s unwillingness to discuss the scandal seemingly marked the end of the Holts and Duggars relationship.

Did Bobye Holt Testify in Josh Duggar’s Child Pornography ​Case?

After Josh was arrested on child pornography charges in April 2021, Bobye spoke out against the disgraced TLC personality while testifying during the November 2021 trial.

While on the stand, Bobye recounted learning about the sexual abuse that occurred inside the Duggar household.

Prime Video

Josh was found guilty on one count of receiving child pornography and one count of possessing child pornography in December 2021. A judge later dropped the latter charge during his May 2022 sentencing. Josh is currently serving his prison sentence at Federal Correctional Institute (FCI) Seagoville in Texas, while he is scheduled to be released on October 10, 2032.

Why Was ​​Bobye Holt Granted Order of Protection Against Jim Holt?

Bobye was granted an order of protection against Jim, In Touch confirmed.

According to online records viewed by In Touch, the paperwork was filed on April 21, 2023, and was closed with the protection order being fulfilled. The order will stay in place for the next 10 years.

The circumstances leading to the legal move are currently unknown, while no divorce proceedings have been filed between Bobye and Jim.