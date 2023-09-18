Jill Dillard (née Duggar) set the record straight after a fan tried to claim that sister Jinger Vuolo (née Duggar) has not been supportive of her amid the release of her memoir, Counting the Cost.

Jill, 32, took to Instagram on September 15 to promote her memoir and upcoming book signings with a video compilation of photos from her journey as an author. One fan commented on the video, “Unless I’ve missed it, I’ve seen no public support from Jinger or any of your siblings.”

The Counting On alum was quick to shut down the speculation about Jinger, 29, writing back that her sister and brother-in-law Jeremy Vuolo “have been very supportive.”

Counting the Cost, which candidly details Jill’s perspective on the Duggar family’s fame as a result of their TLC shows, 19 Kids and Counting and Counting On, and their involvement in the Institute in Basic Life Principles (IBLP), hit shelves on September 12. That same day, Jinger and Jeremy, 36, appeared on the Tamron Hall Show, where Jinger praised Jill for being a “brave girl.”

“And I think that her coming out and telling her story … I’m so glad that she’s found her voice and I love and support her,” Jill’s younger sister said. “I know that is the hardest thing to do.”

Jinger was able to relate to Jill because she published her own memoir, Becoming Free Indeed, in January. Jinger’s book followed her journey to find religion outside of the IBLP.

“Having just gone through that process, even, I don’t know if it would be a smaller scale, maybe,” the mom of two continued. “We are sharing our stories in even different ways, but I am just so glad that she is finding her voice and able to communicate what’s been on her heart for so many years.”

Jill’s 17 other siblings have remained mostly quiet regarding her book release. However, in a YouTube Q&A posted on September 15, younger sister Joy-Anna Forsyth (née Duggar) and her husband, Austin Forsyth, revealed that they planned to read Jill’s memoir.

Whether Jill’s siblings decide to publicly comment on the book or not, she doesn’t appear to mind. In an interview with Vanity Fair published on September 13, the author commented on her family’s varying levels of support.

“We have some who are very supportive. Jinger and Jeremy have been very supportive during [husband] Derick [Dillard] and I’s journey,” she said. “Other siblings have been privately supportive, and then some have not been quite as supportive — and that’s OK. I also see where they are at and I’m like, ‘I was there not very long ago.’ So I can extend grace.”