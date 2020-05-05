She’s comfortable in her own skin. Jessica Simpson defended the dress she wore to the 2007 Met Gala in a passionate new statement on Tuesday, May 5, taking on body-shamers who think she was too curvy to wear the one of a kind Roberto Cavalli gown.

Jessica, 39, took to Instagram to fire back at all of the people that made her feel less than over the years. “I have persevered through shaming my own body and internalizing the world’s opinions about it for my entire adult life,” the singer began. She continued by expressing how “nauseating” it is to be shamed for “having boobs in 2020.”

In February, the performer discussed how much she loves that women from all over the world are learning to love themselves — flaws and all. “I’m so happy that times are changing now and more women are accepted for who they are. People are flaunting themselves at every size, because that’s how it absolutely should be,” she told Glamour in an interview to promote her memoir, Open Book.

During the interview, she also opened up about her viral “mom jeans” moment in 2009 and how she was bullied for her size four figure. “I felt good up there, I felt confident, and then it ruined the stage for me, and the stage was my home. It broke my home,” Jessica admitted about the experience, saying she always strives to feel her best no matter what haters say.

The “Take My Breath Away” songstress last shared an update about her weight loss journey in September 2019, revealing she dropped an impressive 100 pounds in only six months. “(Yes, I tipped the scales at 240). My first trip away from #BIRDIEMAE and emotional for many reasons, but so proud to feel like myself again,” she wrote. “Even when it felt impossible, I chose to work harder.”

All in all, Jessica is grateful for the strides she has made over the years. “Open Book has really given me that opportunity to make a change in my life and make a change in others’ lives with whatever they might be going through. I am just relatable,” the star said during a panel at the Create and Cultivate Los Angeles Conference.

“I am just like everybody else and go through all the same things,” she added. “There are a lot of misconceptions. I don’t normally focus on those. I try and just own myself and now it’s doing it through a book and my words. It’s really been an incredible journey.”