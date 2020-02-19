Look how far they’ve come! Jessica Simpson gave a sweet shout-out to her dad, Joe Simpson, on his birthday — a few weeks after the singer’s book release, where she got candid about their relationship and his sexuality. “My entire life all I have ever wanted is to be the brightest light that you ignited within me, to shine so that others could be guided into their own personal transcending greatness of being,” the 39-year-old captioned a photo with her father via Instagram on Wednesday, February 19.

“Thank you for always guiding me with love, leadership and compassion to the unimaginable achievement of infinite dreams,” the blonde babe continued. “There is nothing in life I am not strong enough for because of your ability to believe the truest purpose is always within reach. Dad, you are my heartbeat and all that I am will forever be held by your love. Happy birthday!!! I love you.”

Courtesy of Jessica Simpson/Instagram

Of course, fans couldn’t get enough of Jessica’s heartfelt message. One person wrote, “I love that you said he’s your heartbeat. Beautifully put. He has much to be proud of in you. Your book recharged my batteries, thank you!” while another echoed, “I love this, Jess!!” A third person chimed in, writing, “Beautiful, considering the way he’s treated you and your mother. Your ability to continue seeing the good is unparalleled.”

The “With You” songstress released her memoir, Open Book, but there’s one topic she refused to touch upon — Joe’s sexuality. “That’s not something we talk about. That’s not my story to tell,” she told the Los Angeles Times earlier this month.

In the explosive memoir, Jessica recalled the moment she found out her father was bringing a man as his date to her wedding to Eric Johnson. “My father called me three days before we left for the wedding to tell me he was bringing his friend Jonathan, a young model he often shot for his new photography business,” she wrote. “’He wasn’t on the list,’ I said. There was a pause. I reminded myself that I needed to accept my father for who he was as he worked it out in real-time.”

Jessica — who shares Maxwell, 7, Ace, 6, and Birdie, 11 months, with her husband, Eric, 40 — also revealed how upset she was when she learned the 62-year-old “betrayed” her mother, Tina Simpson, while they were married. “[My mom] had just told me what a nice time they had together on their anniversary, and she thought maybe they had turned a corner. I thought so, too,” she wrote. “When she confronted him, my dad began calling me, and I would not pick up.”

Unfortunately, Joe told the mom of three he was leaving Tina, 60, while she was pregnant in the hospital with her oldest daughter, Maxwell. “I was blindsided by the news,” she wrote. “Dad moved on quickly, and maybe he’d planned it so long that he had a running start ahead of my mother.”

Even though the Texas native fired Joe as her manager, the two were able to make amends after he was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2016. “I was most scared to show my father [this book],” she noted. “He wrote me yesterday, ‘I wish I could have held you more in so many of those dark hours,’ he said. ‘Please forgive me for being a better manager than a father.’”

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

“I told him he was the best father I could ever have had,” she wrote. “’I wouldn’t change any moment.’ It’s true. I wouldn’t change a single thing about my story because I finally love who I am, and I can forgive who I was.”

We love that Jessica and Joe’s bond is tighter than ever now.