Sweet family! Jessica Biel shared rare photos of her sons Silas and Phineas while celebrating her husband, Justin Timberlake, on Father’s Day.

“Major love to all the Daddy’s out there today! And to one, very near and dear to us, who loves us for who we are no matter how many times we interrupt the sports, the sleep, the silence or the sanity,” Jessica, 41, wrote via Instagram on Sunday, June 18. “We love you and your tender heart more than we can say. Happy Father’s Day, baby!”

In addition to the sweet caption, the Candy actress shared a photo of Silas, 8, and Phineas, 2, watching TV as they sat on plastic animal-shaped stools. Other snapshots captured Justin, 42, holding each of his sons. One photo showed the proud father throwing one son into the air on the beach, while the following showed Justin and one of their sons cuddling on a snowy mountain-scape.

The post concluded with a photo of a handwritten card from Silas that read, “Happy F Day! I love you.”

Justin showed his love for their family by commenting, “My greatest gifts!!!”

Jessica and Justin tied the knot in 2012, while they welcomed Silas in April 2015. They continued to grow their family when the Bleeding Heart actress gave birth to Phineas in 2020.

Despite being an A-list couple, the pair has done their best to keep their sons out of the spotlight and don’t show their faces on social media.

However, the parents have been known to gush about parenthood in the past.

“I want to have as many kids as we can, if I’m being honest,” the “SexyBack” singer said while appearing on “The Zane Lowe Show” in January 2017. “I’ve never felt more inept my life. You wake up and all of a sudden there’s this human being you’re responsible for. … I feel like the success of parenthood is feeling like I failed all day today, but I get to wake up tomorrow and do it again … and hopefully they turn out to be a good human being.”

Courtesy of Jessica Biel/Instagram

Additionally, Jessica has been open about how parenthood has changed her.

“I think you’re a selfless person, and then you realize you’re not. These little people come around, and they require so much, and your schedule is really not your own, nor is it important anymore, and it’s very clear that it’s your life now revolving around this dude,” the Minnesota native told Marie Claire in July 2017. “I’m not that person who feels like, ‘Oh, my whole life changes for my kid,’ but it does.”