Not ready to say bye, bye, bye! While guesting on The Kelly Clarkson Show January 30, Justin Timberlake teased that he and his former ’NSync-ers JC Chasez, Lance Bass, Chris Kirkpatrick and Joey Fatone weren’t finished making music together after reuniting for 2023’s “Better Place” for the Trolls Band Together soundtrack. “We’ve been in the studio, so there may be a little something in the future too,” the 43-year-old told host Kelly Clarkson, 41, adding that it was “fun” to record again with the guys. “It’s kind of crazy, there’s so much that just picks up right where it left off as far as chemistry.”

The fivesome sold more than 70 million records from 1995 to 2000, making them one of the bestselling boy bands of all time. They started out in Florida, where Chris reached out to Justin to be in a band. Justin tapped his Mickey Mouse Club costar JC, while Chris reconnected with his old Universal Studios pal Joey. After the original bass singer dropped out, they found Lance through a vocal coach and never looked back. “Justin loves these guys,” an insider tells In Touch. “They’re like brothers.”

The collab may have to wait, however. The Tennessee native has been busy promoting his single “Selfish” from his first album in six years, Everything I Thought It Was. “Justin’s so busy with his album dropping in March and his tour starting in April,” says the insider. “His schedule is jam-packed, but where there’s a will, there’s a way.”