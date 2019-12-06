A December to remember! Jessa Duggar’s husband, Ben Seewald, shared a heartwarming video of their adorable sons Spurgeon, 4, and Henry, 2, “foot-tappin” while singing Christmas carols on Friday, December 6. The Counting On alum captured the sweet serenading session in a clip he posted on Instagram, showing the two performing “Joy to the World” and “Oh, Come, All Ye Faithful” as well as “We Wish You a Merry Christmas.” Of course, fans couldn’t get enough of the dynamic duo rocking out in front of their brightly illuminated tree. Watch the video above to get all of the festive feels!

