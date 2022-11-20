Rebel! Jessa Seewald (née Duggar) followed in her sister Jinger Vuolo’s (née Duggar) footsteps by wearing a pair of black black ripped skinny jeans.

The Counting On alum, 30, looked snazzy in a photo she shared via Instagram on Saturday, November 19, holding up a box of delicious Krispy Kreme donuts. In the image, Jessa bent her knee to pose in her skin-tight pants and brown jacket, breaking her family’s modest dress codes. She also wore her brunette locks down in a simple hair style as she smiled for the camera.

“Thirty [years] old — or as I told Ben, ‘Halfway to 60!’” the former reality TV star captioned her post, referring to husband Ben Seewald. “I don’t know what I was expecting, but 30 really feels no different than 29 to me. I’ve started to realize that I tend to get the ‘aged feeling’ a year earlier than the ‘big years.’”

Jessa continued, “On my 17th birthday, it really hit me, and I felt soooo old, more so than my 18th. And it was the same for turning 30. Last year’s 29 definitely felt like my big milestone birthday of the decade. And 30 is awesome!”

Upon seeing her Instagram post, multiple fans immediately noticed how Jessa challenged the Duggars’ strict skirts rule.

“Wow you’re wearing pants! They look good on you,” one user commented. “You look beautiful and so cute in your jeans,” another chimed in, whereas a separate person wrote, “Can we get a link for the jeans!! Love them!”

This isn’t the first time, however, that the 19 Kids and Counting alum has stepped out wearing a similar pair of pants. In April, Jessa donned another pair of jeans while giving viewers a glimpse at her and Ben’s “extra special date night” in a vlog. At the time, she complemented her rule-defying pants with a dark green sweater while picking out a new guitar at a music store.

Fans of the Duggars know that Jessa’s sister Jinger, 28, is known as the fam’s rebellious member because she frequently breaks the conservative wardrobe standards. Earlier this month, the Growing Up Duggar author shared a video via her Instagram account, in which she sat in front of a blank white canvas and a video camera, sporting a pair of brown slacks and a form-fitting black long-sleeved tee.

Jinger was promoting the upcoming sale of her new book, Becoming Free Indeed.

“This is a book about my spiritual journey, a journey of disentangling truth from error,” Jinger captioned a separate Instagram post on November 7. “In it, I share stories from my life — stories that nobody saw while the TV cameras were rolling: stories of fear and uncertainty, but also of discovery and hope.”

While Jessa didn’t publicly comment on her sister’s new book, their older sister Jill Dillard (née Duggar) praised Jinger in a comment at the time, writing, “Proud of you sis and following God’s leading in your life! Look forward to reading the book!”