What feud? Jessa Duggar reunited with her family amid rumors that she is estranged from her parents Jim Bob Duggar, Michelle Duggar and her 18 siblings.

James Duggar took to his Instagram Stories on Monday, January 23, to share a ​Boomerang video of Jessa, 30, her husband, Ben Seewald, and two of their kids sitting at at the Duggars’ dining room table with some of her family members, including Jana Duggar, at what appeared to be a family dinner.

“Family night,” James, 21, captioned the brief clip.

In another video, the former TLC personality revealed that other family members were in attendance including younger sisters Josie and Jennifer.

Jessa and Ben, 27, attended the family dinner amid rumors that the couple is estranged from her family.

The speculation began when the Counting On alum hinted she was distancing herself from Jim Bob, 57, and Michelle, 56, by attending her sister Jill Duggar’s baby show in July 2022. Jill, 31, and her husband, Derick Dillard, have been estranged from her family since the lawyer, 33, was fired from their reality show in 2017.

Jessa and Jill’s cousin, Amy Duggar, shared photos from the baby shower via Instagram, with Jessa confirming she attended the event by commenting, “It was so fun celebrating this new life.”

After Amy, 36, posted the photos, one fan took to the comments section to ask if there was “any reason” Jessa didn’t appear in the pictures from the baby shower. The mother of four fired back at claims that she doesn’t get along with Jill by responding, “Please let’s not assume there’s a negative motive behind everything we do and do not do.”

The estrangement rumors continued when the couple appeared to be absent from the family’s fall festival in November 2022, which fans got a glimpse into on Jedidiah Duggar and his wife Katey Duggar‘s YouTube channel.

Jessa, Ben and their kids – Spurgeon, 7, Henry, 5, Ivy, 3, and Fern, 18 months – also weren’t featured in a video from the family’s ugly Christmas sweater party in December 2022.

Some fans have wondered if tension over Josh Duggar’s child pornography scandal could be the reason behind the alleged estrangement.

Courtesy of Jame Duggar/Instagram

Shortly after Josh, 34, was found guilty in December 2021, Jessa and Ben slammed her older brother in a statement.

“From the moment we learned about this case against Josh we have prayed that God would cause the truth to be known, no matter what it was, and that the facts would be followed no matter where they led,” the couple’s statement, which was shared via Twitter, read. “We are grieved beyond words over the children exploited and abused in child sexual abuse material, and we are thankful for our justice system in its punishment of such evils. Our hearts break for Josh’s family, and we ask your continued prayers for them in the unfathomable grief and pain they are enduring.”