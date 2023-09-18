Jessa Seewald (née Duggar) shut down claims that her dad, Jim Bob Duggar, takes a portion of the money she earns from YouTube and other social media platforms.

“Jim Bob gets most of the money earned from her social media content. This is so disturbing,” one of Jessa’s YouTube subscribers commented under her latest video. The former reality star, 30, simply responded, “Not true.”

Following the Counting On alum’s denial, comments flooded in, claiming that she was covering up the truth. “You couldn’t tell the truth about this if you wanted to anyway,” one person wrote. “[It] is true stop lying for daddy,” another added.

Despite Jessa’s claims, her sister Jill Dillard (née Duggar) recently opened up about just how much money Jim Bob, 58, earned from the family’s two reality series.

Jill, 32, along with her husband, Derick Dillard, revealed during their appearance in Prime Video’s Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets that they were “tricked” by Jim Bob into signing a contract the day before their 2014 wedding.

“I just saw the signature page. It was like on the end of the kitchen table. Like, ‘Hey, I just need you guys to sign these,’” she recalled in June. “Like everybody was signing them. We were literally running through the kitchen, and it was like whoever you could grab on the way through. I didn’t know what it was for.”

“For seven and a half years of my adult life, I was never paid,” Jill added. While the former 19 Kids & Counting stars “finally resolved” the financial discrepancies after hiring a lawyer and received $175k in January 2023, the couple further discussed the family’s contracts with TLC in their September memoir, Counting the Cost.

According to Jill and Derick, 34, Mad Family – Jim Bob’s company – was to be paid $50k for each half hour episode and $65k for each hour long episode. The payments would increase to $58k and $73k if the show reached four seasons. The Oklahoma-based couple calculated that Jim Bob was paid $8 million between 2014 and 2018.

“Over the years Pops had bought more and more properties, and his fleet of private aircraft now contained multiple airplanes, including one with ten seats,” they wrote. “There was no denying that he was a generous man who had helped a lot of people, but it was also true that he’d grown rich off the show and had fought hard to keep that under wraps. It was hard to face the reality that my own father had seemingly tricked me on the day of my wedding rehearsal into signing such a document.”