Jersey Shore star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi hasn’t always had the best relationship with her body. However, she now says she has embraced her figure and accepted that her body will change after she struggled with an eating disorder.

“In high school, I suffered from an eating disorder — not eating, anorexic. Cheerleading did that to me,” Nicole, 36, told E! News in an interview published on Thursday, February 1. “But then I just felt so confident in myself. I was like, ‘You know what? Whatever, I don’t care what size I am. As long as I’m happy and I’m enjoying life, I don’t really care.'”

She then explained that she has learned to accept that her weight will fluctuate over time. “When I went on [Jersey Shore], that’s kind of where my mindset was at because I wasn’t at my thinnest,” the MTV personality said. “And my body fluctuates so much because I’m so short. So like gaining five pounds looks 25 pounds on me because I’m only 4’9″. So it’s hard to maintain, especially after three kids.”

The interview is not the first time Nicole has been open about her struggles with body image. In July 2023, she revealed in a TikTok video that she was so underweight at one point that she stopped eating. “High school – not great. Wasn’t eating. Underweight. Had no energy. It was getting scary,” she said. “So, high school was not a good place for me with weight.”

Not only has Nicole been open about her weight struggles, but she also recently slammed rumors that she split from her husband, Jionni LaValle. While fans have wondered where their marriage stands after Jionni, 36, stopped appearing on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation in 2018, the rumors intensified when Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino shared photos from his daughter Mia Bella’s first birthday party via Instagram on January 24.

While many of the show’s stars attended the bash with their significant others, fans noticed that Jionni wasn’t by Nicole’s side. After one social media user pointed out that Jionni is “never around ever,” the reality star quickly defended her husband.

“He’s at home with my three kids,” she explained in the comments section. “Let him be.”

Santiago Felipe/Getty Images for MTV

Fans first got to know Jionni when he made his reality TV debut during season 3 of Jersey Shore in 2011. While their relationship initially started as a hookup, the pair went on to welcome two children and tied the knot in 2014. Nicole and Jionni continued to expand their family when they welcomed baby No. 3, son Angelo, in 2019.

Despite Jionni’s decision to no longer appear on TV with his wife and her friends, the pair seem to be going strong. She even shared a sweet family photo with their kids via Instagram that showed them celebrating New Year’s Eve together in December 2023. “HAPPY NEW YEAR from my squad,” the New York native captioned two snapshots from their celebration.