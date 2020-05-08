Coincidence? Jersey Shore star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro took to Instagram on Thursday, May 7, to share the same quote ex-girlfriend Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola shared weeks prior about friendship.

“Your taste in people will change when you learn to love yourself,” read the screenshot shared to his Instagram Story. On April 20, Sammi, 33, posted the exact same message. Her telling post came after the ladies of the Jersey Shore told In Touch exclusively they have “drifted apart” from Sammi. “We haven’t spoken to her in a while,” Deena Cortese said, while Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi added, “It sucks.”

Courtesy of Ronnie Ortiz-Magro/Instagram

As for Ronnie, 34, his message came days after he reunited with his daughter, Ariana Sky, on Monday, May 4, after “months” apart, Ron’s baby mama, Jen Harley, exclusively told In Touch. The proud dad was clearly thrilled to be back together with his little girl. He shared tons of videos of the two bonding and making up for lost time.

Prior to reuniting with Ariana, Ronnie was not permitted to contact her or Jen after she was issued a protection order against the reality star in November 2019. The order was the result of an altercation between the parents that took place in October 2019.

Ronnie was taken into police custody on suspicion of felony domestic violence and kidnapping and later pleaded not guilty to the charges. He was unable to see his daughter until the former flames “modified” their agreement in court, Jen exclusively told In Touch.

Thankfully, Ronnie was able to negotiate a plea deal on May 1, In Touch confirmed. According to Rob Wilcox, spokesman for the L.A. City Attorney’s Office, he pleaded no contest to one count of domestic battery and one count of resisting arrest. As a result, Ronnie must complete 30 days of community service, 36 months of probation and pay a $20,000 donation to Jewish Family Services in Los Angeles, which helps families struggling with domestic violence, and complete a domestic violence course. Most importantly, the MTV personality must maintain peaceful contact with Jen and Ariana.

While Ronnie and Sammi may have grown apart, they appear to have the same optimism for the future.