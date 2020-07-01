Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

Not having it. Jersey Shore star Angelina Pivarnick clapped back at a hater who accused her of having surgical help to achieve her killer body.

“I hate this,” the troll began on a before and after photo of the reality star, 34, promoting a dietary supplement on Tuesday, June 30. “You didn’t get that body with that dumbass product, you got it through surgery. I don’t mind you getting surgery but pretending a fake ass product got you that result is so f–king disgusting. Shame.”

Of course, Angeliners was not going to stand for such shade. “Never got surgery on my belly. Nice try,” the Lashalina owner clapped back.

The brunette beauty is no stranger to online trolls and she often sounds off in her Instagram comments. Following her wedding drama on the season finale of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, the newlywed slammed haters for “downplaying” her feelings on her Instagram Story. “It was OUR wedding, the one day we can’t get back!!! No one can tell [Chris Larangeira] and [I] how to feel,” she wrote on June 18. “Once again, I am the bad guy.”

Courtesy of Angelina Pivarnick/Instagram

In the episode, fans saw Deena Cortese, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Jenni “JWoww” Farley’s controversial speech to the bride that didn’t go over well. Before they were booed off stage, they made several jokes and even called Angelina “the dump to our Island.” Ang was visibly upset and stormed out of her own wedding reception.

Although the ladies have yet to publicly address their speech, Snooki did put a troll on blast who called her a bully following the episode. “Maybe watch your kids get bullied one day just the same way you bully Angelina and [disrespected] her at her wedding,” the hater wrote in her DMs which Snooks, 32, then screenshotted and uploaded to her Instagram Story. “Thank you for these kind and wise words of yours. It’s greatly appreciated. Thank you for supporting and watching our show!” she wrote in response.

Following the cringeworthy speech, Angelina addressed where she stands with the cast today. “I texted all of them, and I spoke to them. Deena and [I] had a nice convo. Nicole, I’ve texted and we spoke. Jenni, I texted, ‘I wanna move past this,’ and she wrote me a novel about how I tried to sabotage her brand, etc. Not saying sorry at all,” she revealed on Twitter.

Clearly, no one is safe from Angelina’s wrath!