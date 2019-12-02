Nothing to see here, folks! Jersey Shore star Deena Cortese shot down pregnancy rumors on a sweet video she shared on Instagram featuring herself with her son, Christopher John “CJ” Buckner, on December 1.

We can see why people might have been wondering whether the reality star was expecting again. In the clip, Deena, 32, held onto what looked suspiciously like a framed ultrasound while also holding her little boy. But she cleared up any speculation very quickly with the caption. “These hugs are the best … love my boys (I’M NOT PREGNANT),” she wrote definitively. “This is an ornament of CJ last year ❤️ 🎅🏽🤶🏼⛄️☃️❄️🎄#mamasboy #christmastime #boymom.”

Courtesy of Deena Cortese/Instagram

Fans in the comments definitely seemed unsure at first of what message Deena was trying to convey with the adorable video. “Deena, you can’t tease us like this … I thought we were getting another meatball 😭😭,” one person wrote. The mama responded, “Not yet !! LOL.” Someone else commented, “Deener are you telling us something here!?! Is there another babe on the way??? Looks like a baby stocking is on top of yours and an ultrasound…” but she responded, “No that’s Cali’s stocking! LOL 🐶.”

On January 5, the Jersey Shore star and her husband, Chris Buckner, welcomed their first child into the world. And Deena seems to be loving being a mom! But we could understand if she and her hubby want to wait just a little bit longer to add to their little family. The reality TV personality has a lot going on besides starting a family, after all. She just attended Angelina Pivarnick‘s wedding to Chris Larangeira in November, for a start.

Courtesy of Deena Cortese/Instagram

Deena, unfortunately, got quite a bit of backlash for the bridesmaid speech she gave at the event but defended herself in a since-deleted post. “Listen I understand your [sic] all upset about our speech but we also included nice things in it as well,” she said. “We thought since Angelina always says ‘I never take myself seriously,’ she would truly laugh at the stuff we said,” she wrote, according to Us Weekly. “Clearly we were wrong … we’re friggen [sic] human … people make mistakes.” You just keep doing you, Deena! Teasy Instagram posts and all.