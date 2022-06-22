Counting On alum Jeremy Vuolo slammed “abusive hypocrite” Josh Duggar after his child porn trial sentencing during a lengthy message via YouTube on Tuesday, June 21.

“My brother-in-law will one day stand before the [judgment] of Christ and have to give account for his actions — and i fear for him … If you take advantage of the vulnerable for your gain, you should be terrified,” the husband of Jinger Duggar, 34, said during the 17-minute video titled “Three Truths.”

“Josh’s life has proven to be one of a hypocrite. One life in public, and one life in private,” the TLC alum added, pleading for his brother-in-law to “repent” and “embrace the justice of the court.”

While Jeremy said he hoped Josh would “experience” repentance, he added, “I fear it has yet to be seen.”

Josh was found guilty of one count of receipt of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography in December 2021. Five months later, in May 2022, the disgraced reality star was sentenced to 151 months in prison for his crimes, which equates to between 12 and 13 years behind bars.

Although the pastor said Josh “can be forgiven,” he acknowledged that his crimes should “be punished.”

“Often the devil wears a suit and tie,” said Jeremy. “Jesus had no time, no sympathy for abusive leaders who preyed on the vulnerable.”

It appears Jeremy also subtly shaded Josh’s wife, Anna Duggar. The mom of seven wrote a letter to the judge asking for leniency for her husband, whom she said she relies on for “financial, emotional and physical support,” before his sentencing. Anna’s father, Michael Keller, also wrote a letter supporting his son-in-law’s “character.”

“True repentance is not asking for lenience, knowing that what he deserves is the eternal punishment of God,” Jeremy explained in his video. “True repentance is not concerned with reputation, damage control or getting off the hook.”

Jeremy is not the only Duggar family member to release a lengthy statement detailing his thoughts about Josh’s sentencing. Shortly after the trial, Jill and Derick Dillard shared their reaction.

“Until now, he has yet to be held accountable to the extent necessary to cause change in his dangerous pattern of behavior,” the husband and wife’s joint statement read. “It is unfortunate, but it seems that it may take spending over a decade in federal prison, and still more on probation, for Josh to have any potential for rehabilitation to the point he can safely live in society again.”

They added, “Hopefully, Josh can actually begin to get treatment and begin to work toward a lifestyle where he is less likely to reoffend. If for nothing else, the notoriety of this case has hopefully contributed to the deterrence of potential offenders and will help protect children by decreasing the demand for CSAM.”