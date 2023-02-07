Proud husband! Jeremy Vuolo praised his wife, Jinger Duggar, following the release of her memoir, Becoming Free Indeed: My Story of Disentangling Faith from Fear.

“Cannot tell you how proud of @jingervuolo I am,” Jeremy, 35, wrote via Instagram alongside a video of Jinger, 29, discussing the book on The Daily Blast on Tuesday, February 7.

After noting that she’s been “vulnerable” by releasing the book, the Counting On alum said that it’s “not natural for her.”

“Having lived her life in the public eye, she is a naturally guarded person. Many of you know this about her. But, she’s done it anyway. Why? Because she feels compelled. She wrote this book for you—for you who are hurting, you who’ve been hurt by spiritual leaders,” Jeremy, who married Jinger in 2016, said. “She wants to encourage and rescue those who are confused. She knew going into this whole process that there would be hard questions. But she wanted to face them.”

By releasing the book, which came out on January 31, the former soccer player explained that Jinger “wanted to deal with the hardest realities of her life.”

“It hasn’t been easy. But God’s grace has been so clearly evident,” he continued. “I am left in awe of her eloquence, composure, and strength. She has handled difficult questions so well — bold and courageous, yet kind and merciful. Watching her has taught me much about grace.”

After praising The Daily Blast interview and the “host’s sensitivity,” the former TLC personality concluded, “I’m grateful she’s my wife and praying that her story is a blessing to many of you.”

In the book, Jinger opened up about following the non-denominational Christian teachings of the Institute in Basic Life Principles (IBLP). While Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar raised their 19 kids to follow the religion, Jinger explained how her journey of faith changed when she decided to abandon IBLP’s teachings.

In addition to reflecting on her faith, Jinger also opened up about several other topics in Becoming Free Indeed.

Courtesy of Jinger Vuolo/Instagram

One vulnerable chapter featured Jinger opening up about her private struggle with an eating disorder. “For years, I thought the best way to please others was to hide my imperfections,” the 19 Kids and Counting alum wrote. “Convinced my body was an embarrassment, I ate very little. I’d go days hardly consuming any calories. My weight dropped, but my body image didn’t improve. It almost never does in those situations because the weight isn’t the problem.”

She went on to admit that she was never “satisfied with the way” she looked. “This obsession with body image was terrible for my physical health and it certainly wasn’t good for me spiritually,” Jinger continued. “It was a downward spiral that could have gotten worse and worse.”