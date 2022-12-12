What a couple! Jinger Vuolo (née Duggar) and husband Jeremy Vuolo’s whirlwind romance took TLC fans by storm. The pair – who were first introduced by Jinger’s sister, Jessa Seewald (née Duggar) and husband Ben Seewald in 2015 – have been smitten with one another ever since they met.

“Over the rest of that year, I would visit the Seewalds every so often and have the chance to interact with all of the Duggars and get to know Jinger a bit. However, it was not until months later that I began praying about the possibility of pursuing a relationship with her,” Jeremy recalled in a blog post in June 2016, in which he confirmed their courtship.

Though Jinger wrote that she had “never felt such a strong attraction to anyone” in the couple’s 2021 memoir, The Hope We Hold, the former professional soccer player noted that winning over family patriarch Jim Bob Duggar didn’t come easily.

“It was intense, but I was actually pretty eager to fill it out and say, ‘OK, look, this is a good opportunity for them to get to know me,” the pastor told Us Weekly in April 2021 of completing a 50-page questionnaire before courting Jinger. “It’s tough for Mr. Duggar, man. He’s got all these girls [and] all these guys hanging around. I think if I had all those girls, I’d probably come up with a document too.”

The couple announced their engagement in July 2016 – just one month after they went public with their courtship – and tied the knot in a romantic Arkansas ceremony in November of the same year.

The Growing Up Duggar author marked their first wedding anniversary with a sweet tribute on Instagram at the time, writing, “It’s been 1 year since the day we said ‘I do’…it’s been the best year of my life! Jeremy, you have shown me such love that is too amazing for words. Whether we are talking, going on an adventure together, or simply doing everyday life together – I cherish every moment with you!”

The former Counting On stars surprised fans after announcing they were pregnant with their first child in January 2018. They welcomed their daughter, Felicity Nicole Vuolo, in July that year, and moved to Los Angeles in 2019 before welcoming their second daughter, Evangeline Jo Vuolo, in November 2020.

“This decision to move to L.A. came about as we were discussing the decision for me to pursue further theological training,” Jeremy explained in an October 2019 Counting On clip. “Life for us is always an adventure.”

In addition to building their family and moving to the West Coast, the couple has collaborated on numerous projects and endeavors since they wed, including hosting “The Hope We Hold” podcast together, cowriting their memoir The Hope We Hold and children’s book You Can Shine So Bright! and more.

Keep scrolling to see Jeremy and Jinger Vuolo’s cutest photos over the years!