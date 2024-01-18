Amber Monson

In January 2024, The Daily Mail reported that Jeremy had begun dating Amber Monson shortly after his near-fatal snow plow accident in August 2023. The couple reportedly had a rocky relationship and her brother Jason Nelms told the publication that Jeremy was rude to his family when they visited him at his mansion in Lake Tahoe.

Jason later told Us Weekly in January 2024 that he warned Jeremy about Amber’s lifestyle and explained that she had had several run-ins with the law. However, on January 18, Amber released a bizarre statement on her Instagram claiming to not know Jeremy at all.

“For the last time, I do not know Jeremy Renner!” Amber wrote. “A crazy stalker is faking evidence to extort an innocent man. My struggles and [the] abuse I’ve endured is none of the world’s business!”

In 2021, Amber stole a car in Carson City, Nevada, and led police on a high-speed chase that ended in her ramming the vehicle into several sheriff’s units and parked cars, damaging eight vehicles altogether before being taken into custody, according to court records viewed by In Touch.

Amber later pleaded guilty to four felonies and was sentenced to serve between 24 and 60 months in jail. The mom of one was later arrested for violating her parole in December 2023.