Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Jeremy Renner wearing a navy suit at 'Rennervations' premiere

Anna Webber / Getty Images

Jeremy Renner’s Wild Dating History: From a ‘Parks and Rec’ Star to ​a Convicted Felon

Entertainment
Jan 18, 2024 2:05 pm·
By
Picture

Avengers star Jeremy Renner has always been tight lipped about his dating life, even though the actor has dated a few different women over the years. From a Parks and Rec star to a convicted felon, Jeremy’s list of girlfriends runs the gamut.

Designer Earrings Dupe

Deal of the Day

These $10 Teardrop Earrings Look Just Like a Luxury Pair View Deal

Keep scrolling for more details on Jeremy’s dating history.

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email In Touch at contact@intouchweekly.com.

Picture