More than a year after his near-fatal snow machine accident, Jeremy Renner has a new girlfriend and she has quite a colorful history. Fans are clamoring to know more about Amber Monson amid news that the Marvel star insulted her family during a trip to his Lake Tahoe home.

How Did Jeremy Renner Meet Amber Monson?

The duo met in a local club in Reno, Nevada, in August 2023, her family told The Daily Mail in a January 2024 interview. Jeremy has owned a remote ranch in Reno along Lake Tahoe for nearly a decade.

While the pair originally started hooking up, things grew more serious when he started video chatting with Amber’s family in the months that followed, according to her older brother, Jason Nelms. “They met downtown in Reno. They video chatted all the time,” Amber’s younger brother, Dillon Overholt, told the publication, saying he’d been present for some of their video chats.

“One text from him says ‘I’ll come get you lover’ with a heart, so yeah I’d say they were romantically involved,” he added.

Courtesy of Amber Monson/Insstagram

What does Amber Monson Do for a Living?

Amber lists her career as “professional hair & make-up artist in Reno, Nevada,” on her Instagram bio.

Does Amber Monson Have Children?

Amber says she’s the “proud mother to an amazing son,” in her profile, although she did not reveal his name. She shared a photo of the school-age boy and the new hair color she gave him in a June 2020 picture with the caption, “Teal highlights and a gentlemen’s cut for my little stud muffin.”

Her family told The Daily Mail that she shares her son with her estranged husband, who has custody of the child.

Does Amber Monson Have an Arrest Record?

Amber stole a state-owned car in Carson City, Nevada, on April 9, 2021, taking it on a high-speed chase that resulted in her ramming the vehicle into several sheriff’s units and parked cars, damaging eight vehicles altogether before being taken into custody, according to court records viewed by In Touch.

She later pled guilty to four felonies, including eluding police, battery with use of a deadly weapon, assault with use of a deadly weapon and possession of a stolen vehicle, and was sentenced to serve between 24 and 60 months in prison, the Carson City District Court clerk told The Daily Mail.

Amber was arrested on December 13, 2023, in Washoe County, Nevada, for violating the terms of her parole, although she was later released. Her brother Jason told the outlet she had stopped showing up for work and was busted by her probation officer.

“She was dealt a bad hand in life. She’s definitely had some bad times with drugs and stuff like that,” Dillon told the publication about his sister.

Amber has faced a number of other run-ins with the law. In 2017, she and her then-husband were the recipients of a civil complaint of $2,500 or under, and the pair were handed down another civil complaint in 2020 for $2,500 to $5,000. She was evicted in 2018, and filed for divorce from her husband in 2020, according to court records viewed by In Touch.

Why Does Jeremy Renner Live in Reno?

The Hurt Locker star has said in the past that he prefers life in Reno over Hollywood. “In a big city, it’s hard to find community and even know your neighbors in a big city, but with Reno, I find I know quite a few people here. It’s just big enough, and it’s just small enough for me, and I love it,” Jeremy told the Reno Gazette in 2019. He added, “There’s no traffic, clean air, clean water, friendly, smiling faces here. I think it’s a majestic place.”