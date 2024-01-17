Since August 2023, actor Jeremy Renner has been romantically linked to a Nevada-based ex-con named Amber Monson, leaving many to wonder about Monson’s criminal history.

Does Amber Monson Have an Arrest Record?

Monson was arrested on April 9, 2021, after she damaged eight cars, including police vehicles, during a high-speed chase in a stolen car. She was charged with two felonies — possessing a stolen vehicle and damaging a motor vehicle — and a misdemeanor for resisting arrest, according to court documents reviewed by In Touch.

She and her ex-husband, Joseph, also have a history of civil complaints. The former couple were issued a complaint of $2,500 or under from a debt collection agency in 2017, and another between $2,500.01 and $5,000 in 2020. She was evicted from her apartment in Reno, Nevada, in February 2018 after not paying rent.

Has Amber Monson Ever Been to Jail?

Monson pleaded guilty to attempting to possess, receive or transfer a stolen vehicle, according to a court document dated November 29, 2023, and reviewed by In Touch. For her crime, documents noted, Monson would serve a minimum of 19 months and a maximum of 48 months in the Nevada Department of Corrections. However, her prison sentence was later suspended, and Monson was instead “placed on probation for an indeterminate period of time not to succeed 24 months.”

On December 13, 2023, Monson was once again arrested after violating the terms of her parole and failing to show up to work. She was released shortly after.

When Did Amber Monson and Jeremy Renner Begin Dating?

Monson and Jeremy, who both currently live in Nevada, met at a Reno club in August 2023. Though their relationship was “purely sexual” in the beginning, according to Monson’s brother Jason Nelms in a January 9, 2024, interview with The Daily Mail, the two developed a deeper bond in the following months, often video chatting when they were apart.

However, things went downhill for Monson and Jeremy after the Mayor of Kingstown actor invited his girlfriend and her family to his Lake Tahoe mansion in November 2023. When Monson, joined by her mother and a few of her friends, showed up to the $2.6 million estate, they reportedly couldn’t figure out how to enter.

According to Jason, an “intoxicated” Jeremy allegedly called Monson’s family “f–king idiots” over the phone as he tried to give them directions. When they finally arrived inside, The Hurt Locker actor “refused to come out to meet them at the entrance,” per The Daily Mail. Monson and her family eventually cut their visit short after an “uncomfortable” encounter with Jeremy, who Jason described as being an “a–hole” and a “d–k.”

Monson’s younger brother, Dillon Overholt, told The Daily Mail his family was “livid” at the “super rude” way the Avengers actor treated them.