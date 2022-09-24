~Counting~ down the days! Counting On alum Jeremiah Duggar’s wife, Hannah Duggar (née Wissmann), teased fans when they would get a sneak peek at her growing baby bump.

“For those asking … yes, baby bump pic is coming!” Hannah, 26, wrote via her Instagram Stories on Friday, September 23. Aside from giving her followers a pregnancy update, she also reflected on how busy she and her husband, 23, are nowadays.

“Between work and a conference coming up, Jer and I have long to-do lists these days,” Hannah continued. “But it’s absolutely perfect, and yesterday felt like fall, which was so happy [sic].”

One month prior, the happy couple announced via Instagram that Hannah was pregnant and expecting baby No. 1.

Courtesy of Hannah Duggar/Instagram

“From spontaneous adventures and work projects over the last couple of years to the sweetest dates and then creating a home together, you are my absolute favorite part of every single day,” the future mother captioned a PDA-packed photo with Jeremiah on August 30. “God has blessed me beyond what I ever dreamed possible and I can’t wait to see you as a dad!!”

In the picture, the pair wore coordinating baseball caps that read “mom” and “dad” respectively.

That day, Jeremiah also took to social media to announce the exciting news.

“I’m so grateful for the many blessings in life right now,” he captioned his Instagram post, which featured a photo of him kissing Hannah’s cheek. “The top being my incredible wife who brings so much joy to each day and our precious little baby on the way!”

Hannah and Jeremiah officially tied the knot on March 26, five months after they announced their courtship.

“Today was a perfect day, as we stood before our family and friends and committed our lives to each other,” the spouses told Us Weekly in a statement at the time. “It was such a beautiful culmination of so many prayers, dreams [and] desires! As we’ve seen God’s gracious hand in bringing our lives together, we are excited to see how He will continue to direct our paths. We are looking forward to sharing our married journey with you. Thank you for sharing our joy!”

Two months prior, Jeremiah proposed to his now-wife in the sweetest way, as he got down on one knee to pop the question while the duo were surrounded by countless red rose petals. Shortly after she accepted his proposal, Jeremiah took to Instagram to gush about his love and announce their engagement.

“She said YES!!!!” the 19 Kids & Counting alum wrote on January 6. “Hannah, getting to know you for the past year has been so incredible! I can’t even find the words to describe it. You are the best thing that has ever happened to me, and I cannot wait to marry you. I love you!!”