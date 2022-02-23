Jeremiah Duggar and Hannah Wissmann are preparing to say their I do’s, and the couple proved just how in sync they are ahead of their nuptials.

On Wednesday, February 23, Hannah, 26, shared a new photo of a questionnaire that her future husband, 23, had completed prior to her bridal shower and praised him for getting all the answers “right!”

She proudly added via Instagram Stories, “He did a really good job!”

Courtesy Jeremiah Duggar/Instagram

“Everyone had to guess how Jer answered the questions,” she explained to her followers online. “Some of the questions I have multiple answers for, but he correctly put down one of my options. So, I’d say that counts!”

When asked about her “favorite sweet” on the paper, Jeremiah had guessed “anything chocolate.” As for her “favorite thing to splurge” on, he correctly thought, “something for her siblings.” Jeremiah also recalled their “first date” being a pizza outing in Branson, Missouri.

So, who is “more of a clean freak” out of the couple? The Counting On alum wrote, “She is more particular when it comes to the house. I am more particular when it comes to germs.”

Jeremiah’s mother, Michelle Duggar, as well as siblings, Jordyn, Johannah, Jennifer and Josie all made the trip to Milford, Nebraska, with their mom for Hannah’s bridal shower. Anna Duggar’s eldest daughter, Mackynzie, was also seen in group photos shared by Hannah during their festivities.

Photo by Alaythia Wissmann/@alaythia.wissmann

“Some days make me pause, look around and realize just how completely blessed I am!!! My sisters put on such a beautiful shower Sunday afternoon,” the bride-to-be gushed in a new caption alongside photos with her friends and relatives. “I felt so loved and encouraged by all of the family, soon to be family, and friends that came!! As usual, @alaythia.wissmann put together the most amazing menu. So, I have to include a few pictures of that. I sure am glad there were leftovers!”

Hannah and Jeremiah got engaged in January 2022, just three months after announcing their courtship.

“Hannah, getting to know you for the past year has been so incredible!” the former 19 Kids and Counting star gushed after getting down on one knee. “I can’t even find the words to describe it. You are the best thing that has ever happened to me, and I cannot wait to marry you. I love you.”

According to photos seen online of their wedding invitations, the ceremony is scheduled for March 26.