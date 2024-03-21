Jenny McCarthy Talks Playboy Mansion Parties: ‘Viagra Central’

The vibes were off! Masked Singer judge Jenny McCarthy recently talked about some of the parties at Hugh Hefner’s Playboy mansion with Andy Cohen, and the former Playboy model said that the events weren’t what most people imagined.

“[The guests] were like really, really old,” Jenny, 51, said during an appearance on the Watch What Happens Live after show on Tuesday, March 18. “It was like Viagra central.”

Andy, 55, asked Jenny if she had a positive experience during her time at the Playboy mansion. She admitted that for her, the experience was mostly positive​ “because Hef was married at the time.”

“There was that big Playboy scandal TV show special,” Jenny continued. “They asked me to be a part of it constantly. I’m like, ‘Listen, I didn’t have that experience. Pamela [Anderson] didn’t have that experience.’ We were at a different time, I think.”

The Bravo star also asked if Hugh was “hitting on all the women” when he wasn’t married, but Jenny said she couldn’t speak to that either because that wasn’t her experience. She added that she was there “when [Hugh’s] kids were throwing bacon at [her] in high chairs,” and said that it was “the perfect time.”

The Scream 3 star gave several details regarding the nature of some of Hugh’s ​infamous parties.

“There was so much sex going on with, like, gross celebrities in the grotto area,” Jenny explained. “I went to the parties, so I got to see a lot of the action.”

Denise Truscello / Getty Images

However, when Andy asked if it was a “sexy vibe” at the parties, Jenny admitted that it was the farthest thing from what anyone would describe as “sexy.”

“Unfortunately, they would invite like … for every 20 guys there was one girl. So it was the guys were just in heaven,” Jenny replied. “But the guys were like over 70 years old.”

Andy ​became confused as to why the men would be happy with a ratio of one girl to every 20 men, and Jenny explained it was because there were only “hot women and the ugliest guys.”

Jenny’s experience at the Playboy mansion stands in stark contrast to some of the other women who opened up about their time with Hugh, including Holly Madison.

In Holly’s 2015 book, Down the Rabbit Hole: Curious Adventures and Cautionary Tales of a Former Playboy Bunny, she claimed that her sex life with Hugh wasn’t what most people would imagine.

“There was zero intimacy involved. No kissing, nothing,” Holly, 44, revealed in the book. “It was so brief that I can’t even recall what it felt like beyond having a heavy body on top of mine.”