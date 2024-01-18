Who better to host The Playboy Murders, a true-crime docuseries that exposes the dark secrets of the Playboy world, than Holly Madison? Here, the former Playmate, 44, exclusively tells In Touch what it was really like living in the late Hugh Hefner’s famed Playboy Mansion in L.A.

Do you remember what it was like going to your first Playboy party?

I was a college student, I worked at Hooters in Santa Monica, and all the women that worked there wanted to go to these parties, and only a few of them were lucky enough to get invited. So, when my roommate and I finally got invited, it felt like a dream come true.

Did you have to abide by any specific rules while living under Hef’s roof in L.A.?

You were always expected to look a certain way, maintain your hair color, behave a certain way. It just kind of overall gave me the feeling of walking on eggshells at all times. I wore red lipstick and found out the hard way that Hef didn’t like it.

Is it true that the bathroom pipes had to be replaced from girls throwing up a lot?

On my podcast, [Girls Next Level with Bridget Marquardt], we’ve talked to staff and other people who were there at the time that this allegedly happened, and I guess it was a thing. There were people who struggled with really bad eating disorders while I was there, and it was always a sad thing to see.

Has it been a relief, having the truth about the Playboy mansion come out?

Definitely. For so long, I felt like I was kind of expected to uphold a lie, and you could just only do that for so long before you start to crumble.