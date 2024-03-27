Viral sensation and former Apprentice candidate Jennifer Murphy will debut her new movie, I Want to Be Neenja, based on her viral song of the same name on May 10 on iTunes and Amazon Prime. The film is already available for presale now on iWantToBeNeenja.com. Jennifer directed, wrote, produced and stars in the film.

The song “I Want to Be Neenja” went viral globally and in the United States, with over 1 billion views on various clips and memes of the song and over 88 million hashtags on TikTok. On YouTube, the song receives between 500 and 5,000 views an hour and the original video of the performance has 8.2 million views. The song has been discussed by numerous comedians, including “The Joe Rogan Experience” regular Tim Dillon, who praised the song for being an example of good comedy. The success of the song is what inspired Jennifer to create the movie.

Jennifer enthused, “My ‘I Want To Be Neenja’ song is globally viral, especially on TikTok, and is sung and loved by kids and adults of all ages and all races. Well over 1 billion views worldwide, and over 100,000 new views and song downloads every day! Now I’m thrilled to be launching the feature film. This movie is a one-of-a-kind, old-school comedy, with drama, action and a full original music score. And I tell my own story throughout the film, so it has a documentary element as well. I’m the writer, producer, director, lead actress and play a total of 10 different characters! (Eddie Murphy‘s got nothing on me!)”

The film boasts an impressive team including the award-winning director and cinematographer Sunny Zhao, who joined Jennifer’s production to help tell the story and history of the origins of Ninjas, as well as various Asian culture and traditions. Originally from China, Zhao brought his sought-after skill-set and knowledge of Chinese and Asian history to the film.

Andy Cheng, a Hong Kong actor, stuntman, choreographer, martial artist and director, joined the film as the action and stunt advisor. He was a prominent member of the Jackie Chan Stunt Team and was a double for Chan on occasion.

The film’s soundtrack was created by award-winning composer and concert pianist Georges Tomb with the Budapest Symphony Orchestra and a 40-person choir. He will be the youngest composer ever to perform at Carnegie Hall in May. Lastly, the film includes Rigan Machado, world-famous trainer to the stars and owner of The Academy Beverly Hills. He holds the prestigious Red and White Belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and is the nephew of the legendary grandmaster Carlos Gracie.

The film will be available for purchase on the website (http://iwanttobeneenja.com/) and is launching on iTunes, Vimeo and Amazon Prime on Friday, May 10. The trailer will be featured in theaters across the country.