Ben Affleck wasn’t in the crowd watching his wife, Jennifer Lopez, perform as the musical guest on the February 3, episode of Saturday Night Live. However, he seemed to be on her mind as she helped host Ayo Edebiri close the show.

“I love you, baby,” Jennifer, 54, seemingly mouthed to the cameras during the live show’s closing segment. She also appeared to add a shoutout to the rest of her blended family, adding, “I love you guys!”

Rumors of struggles in Ben, 51, and Jen’s relationship surfaced in December 2023 when the two were photographed seemingly having a tense conversation at a jewelry store in St. Barts. “The first time they were together, their relationship couldn’t handle the pressure of the spotlight, and those same issues are starting to get to them again,” a source exclusively told In Touch in January.

The A-list stars first got together in 2002 and were engaged by the end of that year. However, they called off their September 2003 wedding just days before they were supposed to head down the aisle. By January 2004, the relationship was over. It wasn’t until the spring of 2021 that they got back together, with Ben proposing again in March of the following year. They tied the knot in Las Vegas in July 2022, followed by a larger wedding that August.

In a December 2023 interview, the “Can’t Get Enough” singer admitted that she and her husband still have “PTSD” from the scrutiny surrounding their relationship the first time around.

“We’re older now, we’re wiser,” she insisted. “We also know what’s important, what’s really important in life, and it’s not so much what other people think. It’s about being true to who you are.”

The lovebirds have also added five children to the mix. Ben shares kids Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 11, with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, while J.Lo shares twins Max and Emme, 15, with Marc Anthony.

Despite fan fears of trouble in paradise, the Hustlers star is set to dive deep into her love story with Ben on her upcoming album This Is Me … Now. The record will be accompanied by a film that was cowritten by the Air actor. Both the album and the movie will be released on February 16.

While appearing on SNL, Jennifer performed two tracks from the record. In addition to the title track, she sang “Can’t Get Enough” with help from Latto and Redman.