Jennifer Lopez recently got candid about the media storm that surrounded her relationship with Ben Affleck the first time around. “We both have PTSD,” the 54-year-old admitted to Variety, before defending her decision to put Bennifer 2.0 back in the spotlight with her new album and companion film, This Is Me… Now. “We’re older now. We’re wiser. We also know what’s really important in life.”

But some say it’s more of the same for the pair, with one source warning that the duo are repeating their past mistakes. “This is asking for trouble,” an insider exclusively tells In Touch. “Jen says she and Ben have PTSD from all the scrutiny for the first time around, and then in the next breath she’s promoting this movie about their relationship. She’s so caught up in this romance fantasy, no one can tell her to put the brakes on, not even Ben.”

Since their 2021 romance redux, J. Lo and Ben, 51, have gushed about the intense attraction that brought them back together after their 2004 split and subsequent marriages to Marc Anthony and Jennifer Garner. “All the social media posts and constant PDA, it’s already over the top. Now using her marriage and private moments to promote her album is serving her relationship up on a platter for the public to devour again,” says the source. “Everyone’s predicting it will blow up in her face.”