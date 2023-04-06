'Off-Brand!' Fans Slam Jennifer Lopez Over Alcohol Brand Amid Sobriety

Weighing in. Fans have slammed Jennifer Lopez following the launch of her Delola alcohol brand after years of speaking publicly about how she doesn’t drink.

“The secret is out!!! I’m proud to share with you @DELOLA … my new collection of unique, mixology-level ready to enjoy spritzes,” the singer, 53, announced via Instagram on Tuesday, April 4. “More is #OnTheJLo. Let’s live the #DelolaLife together.”

While some comments on post were congratulatory, some called out the “Jenny From the Block” songstress for her choice of company.

“Oh wow. This is disappointing. Why not create a NA brand considering you’ve been outspoken about the negative affects of alcohol and that you yourself don’t drink?” one Instagram commenter wrote. “This feels so off-brand for you, genuinely curious why you’re selling alcohol.”

Others claimed that launching Delola means J. Lo. “wants more” money.

“I thought you didn’t drink???” another social media user wrote. Someone else added, “She doesn’t even drink but get that bag girl.”

Greg Swales/House of Delola/MEGA

One Instagram user said they were “so disappointed and confused” by the message that the award-winning singer was putting out.

“It doesn’t matter what type of ‘good for you ingredients’ and ‘healthy labels’ (gluten free) is in alcohol, it’s still a carcinogenic toxin. Plus, it would have been really cool if she could show that she can still enjoy life with a non-alcoholic beverage. Again, celebrities and Hollywood pushing a narrative that you need to consume alcohol to have fun and enjoy life,” they continued. “If this was a non-alcoholic beverage brand the sober girlies would have been so excited and all over it and it would have stood out. Now it’s just another celebrity alcohol brand. I’ve always been a fan of J. Lo but again this is really really disappointing and her messaging is very confusing.”

Throughout her time in the spotlight, the Shotgun Wedding actress has been candid about abstaining from alcohol.

“I think it ruins your skin,” she told InStyle in a past interview. “Of course, during celebratory toasts, everybody’s like, ‘You can’t toast with water!’ So I’ll toast with alcohol and just take a sip.”

When it came to launching Delola, J. Lo explained that she wanted to create “something a little more healthy,” noting that the drinks have “healthier ingredients and [are] gluten-free,” during an interview with People from April 4, promoting the launch.

“For me, [a] healthy lifestyle is about self-care,” she told the publication about staying healthy. “Working out regularly with some consistency, taking care of your skin … taking care of your mind, your body, your soul.”