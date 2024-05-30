Ben Affleck Wears Wedding Ring Amid Jennifer Lopez Marriage Woes

Ben Affleck Spotted Wearing Wedding Ring Amid Jennifer Lopez Marriage Woes: See Photos
Hot or cold? Ben Affleck was photographed running errands in Brentwood, California, on Thursday, May 30. While the iced coffee in his hand may have come as no surprise, it was a shock to see the Gone Girl actor wearing his wedding ring amid his marriage troubles with Jennifer Lopez.
Shortly before Ben’s spotting, In Touch reported that “he initiated the separation” from J. Lo after nearly two years of marriage. “At the end of the day, Ben has to protect himself, and that’s why he initiated the separation,” an insider exclusively told In Touch in a story published on May 30. “He’s scared if they stay together, he could seriously self-destruct.”
