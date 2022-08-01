Fourth time’s the charm? Ojani Noa, Jennifer Lopez‘s first ex-husband, predicts that her fourth marriage to Ben Affleck will end in divorce.

“I wish her and Ben the best, but I’m not convinced it will last,” Ojani told the Daily Mail on Saturday, July 30. “Jen loves being in love but she’s been engaged six times. Ben is husband number four. I was husband number one and she told me I was the love of her life. When we lay in bed on our wedding night, she said we would be together for ever.”

Ojani, 48, was married to J. Lo, 53, from 1997 to 1998 and remained friends for years after their divorce. “We were together romantically for two years but friends for nearly a decade,’ the South Miami resident said.

“There were many times I felt like Mr. Cinderella. She was the most beautiful woman I’d ever seen. In the beginning, I had no idea who she was,” he admitted. “We fell in love when she was already famous. But during our marriage she became a megastar. For years it was too painful to talk about. I wanted to lie low and live my life. But when I saw she got married to Ben, who is a good guy, the feelings came flooding back.”

He added, “There has been so much written about Jen and I, especially in the past couple of weeks, most of it wrong. I want people to know the real story.”

The personal trainer met the “Jenny From the Block” singer in 1996 when she dined at Gloria Estefan’s Cuban restaurant in Miami, where he worked as a waiter. Ojani shared their love story, which was a whirlwind from their first night out dancing together in Miami with friends to their first date at the Blood And Wine red carpet, to his proposal at the wrap party for Selena at the Hard Rock Cafe. However, Ojani explained that there was “tension” between Ojani and Jen’s mother, Guadalupe Rodriguez, because of their choice to marry in Miami instead of the Bronx.

“If Ben has Lupe onside then maybe he’s got a chance,” Ojani said.

Jennifer and Ben, 49, started dating in 2002 and got engaged that November. After postponing their wedding in September 2003, they remained together but ultimately called off their engagement and split in January 2004. The exes reunited in April 2021 after J. Lo split from ex-fiancé and MLB star Alex Rodriguez. After rekindling their romance, J. Lo and Ben got engaged in April and tied the knot in a Las Vegas wedding ceremony in July.

C Drut/Shutterstock

“I’m happy she has gone back to Ben but I have a feeling this won’t last,” Ojani explained. “I think she’s someone who will be married seven or eight times. I can’t see her ever settling down with one person. She pushes herself to constantly go forward in her professional life, which is why she’s had a three-decade career, but she also moves on in her private life.”

He added, “But I have my life and I am happy. I still believe in love and I hope Jen has finally found the love she has been looking for.”