Taking the Edge Off! Celebrities Who Confessed to Being High at Awards Shows: Miley Cyrus and More

Candid confessions! Miley Cyrus and Jennifer Lawrence are just two examples of celebrities who’ve admitted to getting high before hitting up a red carpet event.

Miley, for one, has been open about her marijuana use since her Disney Channel days. “I think weed is the best drug on earth,” the Hannah Montana alum told Rolling Stone in September 2013, noting that she preferred using “happy” and “social drugs.”

In November that same year, the songstress made headlines following an appearance at the MTV EMAs when she appeared to smoke a joint while onstage. “I was just walking out of my room and then I was like ‘Oh I have this in my bag, that will be really funny. And I didn’t say anything to anybody … I [didn’t] tell anyone I [was] gonna do it,” she recalled during an interview on U.K.’s Capital Breakfast radio show at the time. “I just did it mostly because I knew the fans in Amsterdam would love it and they started going crazy when I did it.”

Although the “Wrecking Ball” songstress was honest about her smoking habits in the past, she’s also gotten real about putting her marijuana days behind her. “I stopped smoking because to sit here and to talk about what I’m doing, I wanted to be really clear because I’m actually the most passionate about what I’m doing with this record,” Miley said on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in June 2017. “This record for me at this moment is the most important album that I’ve ever made and so I wanted to make sure I’m super clear about the way I’m talking … I was spending way too much time with the pig, and not enough time doing really anything.”

Similarly, Jennifer has never been one to hold back when it comes to sharing wild stories during her talk show appearances. During an episode of Watch What Happens Live in December 2015, the Hunger Games star admitted that she only “smoked pot” before attending one awards show throughout her career.

“I saw my brother smoking out of a bong before one of the Oscars, won’t say which,” she recalled before confessing to taking a hit. When host Andy Cohen asked if it was the year she won, and famously fell down the stairs on the way to accept her award, Jennifer responded, “I plead the fifth.”

Scroll through our gallery to see which other stars have admitted to getting high before attending a star-studded event.